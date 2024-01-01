代替案 - BeyondWords
Anyword
anyword.com
コピーを作成して最適化する AI を使用して、より多くのコンバージョンを獲得し、より多くの売上を促進します。強力な予測分析により、何が機能するのかが公開前にわかります。
Persado
persado.com
Persado のエンタープライズ AI 生成言語プラットフォームは、10 倍以上のパフォーマンスの高いコンテンツを提供します。
textengine.io
textengine.io
textengine.io is the self-service SaaS platform from Retresco that automatically transforms structured data into text. The platform is powered by AI-based Natural Language Generation (NLG) technology that allows users to generate unique, reliable and 100% accurate content. textengine.io can generat...
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...
Arria NLG
arria.com
自然言語生成が企業全体の業務効率とコスト削減に即座に影響を与える様子を体験してください。
Phrasee
phrasee.co
Phrasee は、エンタープライズ グレードの制御と大規模な最適化を備えた、AI によって生成されたブランドに準拠したコンテンツを提供します。