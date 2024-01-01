代替案 - Barcode.so
QR Code Scanner
qrcodescan.in
QR コード スキャナーは、最も高速でユーザーフレンドリーな Web アプリケーションです。
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly は URL 短縮サービスおよびリンク管理プラットフォームです。 Bitly, Inc. は 2008 年に設立され、ニューヨーク市に拠点を置く非公開企業です。 Bitly は、ソーシャル ネットワーキング、SMS、電子メールで使用される、毎月 6 億のリンクを短縮します。 Bitly は、多くの人が短縮 URL を使用した結果作成された集計データへのアクセスに料金を請求することで収益を上げています。 2017 年、Spectrum Equity は Bitly の過半数株式を 6,400 万ドルで取得しました。2018 年 8 月の時点で、Bitly は 375 億を超える UR...
QR.io
qr.io
色や形、ロゴを含めて完全にカスタマイズされた QR コードを生成し、何人がどこから、いつの日に QR コードをスキャンしたかを追跡します。
BL.INK
bl.ink
エンタープライズ リンク管理。グローバル チームにコラボレーション、コンプライアンス、創造性を提供して、あらゆるエンゲージメントを改善し、データを保護し、クリックごとに信頼性を生み出します。
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode はナンバー 1 の QR コード メーカーです。ロゴ、色、デザイン、プライバシーとデータの裏付けがすべて無料で含まれています。今すぐ高品質の印刷ファイルをダウンロードしてください。
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io は、UTM を構築、共有し、チームと同期するための最良の方法です。乱雑なスプレッドシートの使用をやめて、分析で適切なキャンペーン データを取得します。
QR Code AI
qrcode-ai.com
ユニークで芸術的な QR コードのオンライン ジェネレーター QR コードを AI の傑作に変える ブランド マーケティングを変革する
QRfy
qrfy.com
独自の QR コードを作成して、ビジネスやアイデアを強化しましょう。 QR コードを簡単に生成、管理、統計的に追跡します。
QRStuff
qrstuff.com
Free QR Code Generator and online QR code creator. No sign-up required. Create unlimited non-expiring free QR codes for a website URL PDF, Image, Attendance Tracking, YouTube video, Google Maps location, facebook, contact details or any one of 27 QR code types.
QR Code KIT
qrcodekit.com
Formerly known as uQR.me, QR Code KIT is the longest-established dynamic QR code generator and an all-in-one solution for all QR needs.
Digiphy
digiphy.it
Digiphy is redefining contextual marketing. By connecting brands directly to customers, Digiphy builds and delivers dynamic digital experiences at contextually relevant moments from any physical product and customer touch point. Our flexible, self-serve solution elevates brand storytelling and creat...
JoyQR
joyqr.com
Our platform revolutionizes how you connect with your audience, offering custom QR code generation and captivating bio link pages. Dive into a world of insights with our extensive analytics, tailored to amplify your marketing strategies. Experience the joy of seamless interaction and watch your bran...
Blinq.me
blinq.me
Blinq is an innovative platform revolutionizing the way professionals connect and share their contact information. As the #1 global provider of digital business cards, Blinq offers a seamless, eco-friendly alternative to traditional paper cards. With Blinq, users can create customized digital cards ...
AIQrArt
aiqrart.co
Discover the transformative world of AIQrArt, where art seamlessly blends with technology. Elevate your brand's presence with stunning, AI-Generated QR Art, ensuring it's not just seen, but also remembered. AIQrArt allows you to craft unique and interactive QR codes infused with artistic flair, enha...
GoCodes
gocodes.com
No more missing tools! Track your equipment with our easy-to-use solution that includes rugged labels, cloud software, scanner apps and GPS tracking. Designed specifically for industry customers, our total solution means you can manage chain-of-custody using your smartphone while on-the-go. Also, tr...
QRPlus
qrplus.com.br
No QRPlus você não tem limitações. Todos os QR Codes gerados aqui funcionarão para sempre, não expiram e não têm limites de leitura como acontecem em outros geradores pela web. Os QR Codes gerados são estáticos, então você sempre terá o mesmo resultado na leitura. Fique tranquilo! Todos os QR Codes ...
CampaignTrackly
campaigntrackly.com
PROBLEM WE ARE SOLVING Inaccurate marketing reporting is digging a 50 Billion-dollar hole in US marketing budgets every year. Campaigntrackly helps businesses close this gap by making it easier than ever to standardize campaign meta data & tracking links that drive accurate insights and data-driven ...
MENU TIGER
menu.qrcode-tiger.com
MENU TIGER is a no-code online menu software. Its QR code menu solution is designed to improve your business' day-to-day operations. All your guests have to do is scan the QR code, place their order, and pay with their mobile device. Design your mobile-optimized online menu, restaurant website, and ...
Scanova
scanova.io
Scanova is a leading online SaaS tool that helps businesses create, design, manage, and track QR Codes for promotional and operational use cases. Marketers and businesses across industries and company sizes use Scanova to run end-to-end high-performance QR Code campaigns. With Scanova, marketers can...
QRCodeChimp
qrcodechimp.com
Rated #1 QR Code Generator for business and marketing. Create and manage QR Codes with logo, advanced analytics, bulk upload, APIs and shapes for Websites, Social, Apps, Digital business cards, Forms, URL, vCard, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. Available online and free with 100s of customiza...
QR TIGER
qrcode-tiger.com
QR TIGER is the world's most advanced online QR code generator, awarded the most innovative product on ProductHunt. It's trusted by more than 850,000 brands in 147 countries. Among them: Lululemon, Uber, Disney, Sodexo, Pepsico, L'occitane, Samsung, TikTok, Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, and more...
Uniqode
uniqode.com
Uniqode (formerly Beaconstac) is based in New York, NY, and helps more than 25,000 global brands consolidate their QR Code initiatives into one scalable platform. This empowers them to connect QR Code insights into a wider mobile marketing strategy. We service customers in over 40 countries. We are ...
OpenMyLink
openmylink.io
OpenMyLink は、デジタル マーケターが仕事を最大限に活用できるようにするツールのコレクションを提供するプラットフォームです。このプラットフォームは、実際に機能するさまざまな種類のデジタル マーケティング ツールを提供します。 このデジタル マーケティング ソフトウェアを使用すると、無制限の QR コード、美しいプロフィール ページ、キーワード、短縮 URL にアクセスできます。それだけではありません。このプラットフォームは、マーケティングを平均以下から優れたものに引き上げるのに役立つピクセル管理や複数のマーケティング手法などの機能も提供します。 この製品の創設者は、ビジネスの成功...
Delivr
delivr.com
2008 年以来、コネクテッド パッケージ、スマート ラベル、印刷および放送メディア、DOOH 広告向けの信頼できるプライバシー最優先の動的 QR コード ジェネレーターです。超能力とほぼ無限の可能性を備えたダイナミック QR コード。動的 QR コードとリンクを作成、管理、追跡するために必要なものすべてが 1 つのダッシュボードにあります。素晴らしいことがここから始まります。 Delivr は、ブランドが周囲の世界の視聴者をデジタルおよび空間体験に結び付けるのを支援する人間中心のソフトウェアおよびサービス会社です。当社のトリガーに依存しないプラットフォームは、メディア、オブジェクト、物、場...
Openscreen
openscreen.com
Openscreen は、インターネットの非接触デジタル対応レイヤーです。 Openscreen を使用すると、サプライ チェーン、コマース、顧客エンゲージメントにわたる広範な API、SDK、ソリューションを介して、インタラクティブな QR コード ベースのアプリケーションを作成できます。 Openscreen を使用すると、企業はどこにいても顧客やリソースと会い、対話し、取引できるようになり、物理的および手動の対話をデジタル プロセスに変換できます。 Openscreen は、摩擦のない QR コード ベースのアプリケーションを強化して、業務を合理化し、顧客を獲得し、洞察を促進します。
ViralQR
viralqr.com
最高のQRコードジェネレーター🔥 。リンク、PDF ファイル、vCard などのカスタム デザインとロゴを使用して QR コードを作成します。 ⚡ 今すぐ無料の QR コードを入手してください!
ElkQR
elkqr.com
ElkQR を使用してブランドの QR コードを作成し、ブランドの認知度を高めます。キャンペーンのパフォーマンスを追跡し、詳細な分析で洞察を得ることができます。
Autonix
autonix.io
QR コードはどこにでもありますが、Autonix では非常に価値があります。 Autonix は、代理店、市場、小売、医療、政府などを対象とした、規模の大小を問わず組織に対応する堅牢な QR コード追跡ソリューションです。
Hovercode
hovercode.com
ブランドの動的 QR コード ブランドの動的 QR コードを作成、追跡、管理します