Ardoq
ウェブサイト：ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their people, projects, strategies, processes, applications, infrastructure, and capabilities. With Ardoq, fresh data creates a dynamic overview that provides insights for better decisions. Through the aid of dashboards, interactive visualizations, and diagrams, users can focus on understanding interdependencies between technology and people, and less time documenting. Ardoq is a bold, caring, and driven company with a mission to empower our customers to drive value through successful change. More info: www.ardoq.com.
ウェブサイト： ardoq.com
