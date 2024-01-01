代替案 - AnswerConnect
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage: MSP ビジネスを運営するためのプロフェッショナル サービス オートメーション (PSA) ソフトウェア。 実績のある PSA ソリューションで業務を合理化します。
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise は、受賞歴のある MSP テクノロジーと IT 管理ソフトウェア スイートを使用して、テクノロジー サービス プロバイダーがより迅速に目標を達成できるようにします。
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...