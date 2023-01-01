American Enterprise Institute

Israel-Gaza Conflict AEI’s Foreign and Defense Policy scholars are providing real-time analyses of the war’s trajectory, America’s evolving role in the Middle East, and the dynamics of Middle Eastern stability in the shadow of a growingly hostile Iran. A New China Playbook The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has spun a narrative that China is destined […]

ウェブサイト： aei.org

免責事項：WebCatalogはAmerican Enterprise Instituteによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。