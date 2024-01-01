代替案 - Alight
ADP
adp.com
ADP は、業界をリードするオンライン給与計算および人事ソリューションに加え、税金、コンプライアンス、福利厚生管理などを提供します。 ADP を最大限に活用しましょう。
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits は、米国に本拠を置く企業で、特に健康保険適用の支援に重点を置き、人的資源を管理するためのクラウドベースのソフトウェアを企業にサービスとして提供しています。Zenefits は 2013 年に設立され、サンフランシスコに本社を置いています。 。
Aadmi
aadmi.com
Aadmi Consulting provides full life-cycle HR support for all your business' human capital needs.
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
By providing proven solutions and technology in the areas of human resources, employee benefits, payroll administration and workplace safety, G&A Partners alleviates the burden of tedious administrative tasks and allows business owners to focus their time, talent and energy on growing their company....
Aflac
aflac.com
With Aflac, whether you're a large business or a small one, you can provide your employees with the kind of benefits they'd expect from a bigger company, helping your business stand out from the crowd.
Insperity
insperity.com
Insperity provides HR and business solutions that help America's best companies prosper since 1986.
Lumity Benefits
lumity.com
Lumity's modern benefits solution combines dedicated service and expertise with powerful data insights and technology to relieve the pain of administering and choosing health plans and benefits for both employers and employees.