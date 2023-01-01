代替案 - Acquia
Salesforce
salesforce.com
セールスフォース・ドットコム株式会社は、カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコに本社を置くアメリカのクラウドベースのソフトウェア会社です。同社は (CRM) 顧客関係管理サービスを提供し、顧客サービス、マーケティング オートメーション、分析、アプリケーション開発に重点を置いた補完的なエンタープライズ アプリケーション スイートも販売しています。 2020 年、フォーチュン誌は従業員の満足度調査に基づいて、Salesforce を「働きがいのある企業トップ 100 のリスト」で 6 位にランク付けしました。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Zoho の一連のオンライン生産性向上ツールと SaaS アプリケーションを使用して、ビジネス全体を運営します。世界中で 5,000 万人を超えるユーザーが当社を信頼しています。永久無料プランをお試しください。
Miro
miro.com
Miro は、デジタル付箋を使ったブレインストーミングからアジャイル ワークフローの計画と管理まで、分散したチームが効果的に連携できるようにするオンラインの共同ホワイトボード プラットフォームです。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plusは、営業、マーケティング、サポートの各チームが単一のインターフェース上で一体となって作業できるようにする統合CXプラットフォームです。
TheyDo
theydo.io
顧客中心で問題を解決するデジタルデザイン思考。実証済みの手法を大規模に使用して、ビジネスを変革し、画期的なイノベーションを生み出します。
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat は、美しく、柔軟で強力なカスタマー サクセス プラットフォームです。顧客 360、ヘルススコア、プレイブック、顧客ポータルなど。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap は、カリフォルニア州マウンテンビューに本社を置く、SaaS ベースの顧客ライフサイクル管理およびモバイル マーケティング会社です。 2013 年 5 月に設立され、ソニー、ボーダフォン、カルーセル、DC コミックス、Go-Jek、BookMyShow、DealsPlus を含む 8,000 社以上にモバイル アプリ分析とユーザー エンゲージメント製品を提供しています。同社はセコイア・キャピタル、タイガー・グローバル・マネジメント、アクセル・パートナーズ、リクルート・ホールディングスの支援を受けている。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage は、強力な顧客分析、自動化されたクロスチャネル エンゲージメント、AI 主導のパーソナライゼーションで構成されるフルスタック ソリューションです。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
世界で最も完全なデジタル エクスペリエンス分析プラットフォームを使用して、収益、コンバージョン、エンゲージメントを向上させます。
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero は、企業が顧客の製品使用状況を理解し、健康状態を評価し、顧客エクスペリエンスを管理および自動化する手段を企業に提供するカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェアです。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
顧客データを一元管理し、顧客の健康状態を明確に把握し、維持と成長を促進するエクスペリエンスを拡張するのに役立つカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェア。
Totango
totango.com
Totango は、企業が SaaS カスタマー ジャーニーに焦点を当てながら収益の増加を促進し、解約を削減するのを支援するカスタマー サクセス ソフトウェアです。トタンゴを無料で体験してください。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento は、オンライン ビジネス向けに作成された強力なメッセージング自動化プラットフォームであり、強力な電子メールと SMS マーケティングの自動化を備えています。
Act-On
act-on.com
B2B、B2C、電子メール マーケティングに特化したマーケティング オートメーション プラットフォームは、現代のビジネスの実際のニーズを満たすために構築されました。
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage は、世界中の 800 以上のブランドの顧客エンゲージメントを簡素化するフルスタックの Retention OS です。このプラットフォームにより、企業はさまざまなデジタル チャネルを通じてユーザーとパーソナライズされた有意義な関係を構築できます。 WebEngage は、ツールとソリューションの包括的なスイートにより、企業が顧客を効果的に理解し、関与し、維持できるようにします。 - 顧客データの統合: WebEngage を使用すると、企業はさまざまなソースからの顧客データを統合して、リアルタイムの洞察を提供し、特定の顧客の属性や行動に基づいてターゲットを絞ったキャンペーン...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud の Customer Engagement & Experience プラットフォーム (以前は Netcore Smartech として知られていました) は、マーケター、グロース、製品マネージャーが複数のタッチポイントにわたって顧客との強力な会話を促進できるワンストップの成長プラットフォームです。 AI/ML の力を活用した Netcore Cloud により、Web サイトやモバイル アプリのブランドはオムニチャネルの成長を促進できます。このプラットフォームは以下を提供します。 - オンラインとオフラインの両方のチャネルからのユーザー データを統合することによ...
cux.io
cux.io
私たちは訪問者の体験を数値に変換し、カスタマージャーニー全体にわたる行動パターンを認識し、即時に実用的な洞察を提供します。データスパムはもう不要
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon は、Web パーソナライゼーションおよびアカウントベースのオーケストレーション ソリューションです。目標ベースのジャーニー オーケストレーション プラットフォームは、カスタマー ジャーニーを理解し、パーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスを大規模に提供するために使用されるメイン ハブです。これにより、訪問者が Web サイトに継続的に関与するようになり、ビジネス パフォーマンスの向上が促進されます。 。アトリビューションベースのパーソナライゼーションでパイプラインと収益を加速します。 - すべての Web サイト訪問者に適切なメッセージとアセットを提供し、より迅速に顧客になるの...
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient は、世界で最も有意義な顧客体験を支える原動力です。私たちは、組織が顧客との強力なつながりを構築できるよう支援します。
Usermaven
usermaven.com
ウェブサイトと製品の分析は正しく行われます - ついに! Usermaven の Spotless™ トラッキングはすべてのイベントを自動的にキャプチャし、開発者への依存を排除し、マーケティング担当者や製品担当者にとって最も簡単な分析ツールになります。
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
すべての訪問者にパーソナライズされたエクスペリエンスを備えた、より優れたコンバージョンファネルを構築します
Ortto
ortto.com
Ortto のオールインワン CRM、電子メール、マーケティング プラットフォームを使用して、顧客を理解し、データ主導型のフルスペクトラム戦略を立ち上げます。