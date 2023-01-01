WebCatalog

Abstrakt

Abstrakt

WebCatalog Desktopをインストールしていませんか？WebCatalog Desktopをダウンロード

Webアプリを使う

ウェブサイト：abstrakt.ai

Mac、Windows、Linux用WebCatalog DesktopにあるAbstraktのデスクトップアプリを使って、体験を向上させましょう。

多くの拡張機能を備えた、気の散らないウィンドウでアプリを実行できます。

ブラウザを切り替えることなく、複数のアカウントとアプリを簡単に管理・切り替えることができます。

Abstrakt is a real-time call guidance software that helps your team get it right the first time by ensuring compliance, reducing risk, and guiding agents on every call. Remove uncertainty on calls and give your agents the power of real-time.

ウェブサイト： abstrakt.ai

免責事項：WebCatalogはAbstraktによって提携、関連、認可、承認されたものではなく、また何らかの方法で公式に接続されたものでもありません。すべての製品名、ロゴ、ブランドはそれぞれの所有者の所有物です。

代替案

Hubspot

Hubspot

hubspot.com

Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Outreach

Outreach

outreach.io

Apollo.io

Apollo.io

apollo.io

CallRail

CallRail

callrail.com

Gong.io

Gong.io

gong.io

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

fireflies.ai

Salesloft

Salesloft

salesloft.com

Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai

chorus.ai

Allego

Allego

allego.com

Balto

Balto

balto.ai

CallTrackingMetrics

CallTrackingMetrics

calltrackingmetrics.com

こちらもおすすめ

Gryphon.ai

Gryphon.ai

gryphon.ai

Skiplino

Skiplino

skiplino.com

Callyzer

Callyzer

callyzer.co

Wonderway Coach

Wonderway Coach

wonderway.io

AnswerConnect

AnswerConnect

answerconnect.com

HomeLight

HomeLight

homelight.com

Selmo

Selmo

selmo.io

OnBlick

OnBlick

onblick.com

Rebtel

Rebtel

my.rebtel.com

PhoneBurner

PhoneBurner

phoneburner.com

Mine for Business

Mine for Business

business.saymine.com

Team Insights

Team Insights

teaminsights.io

見てみる

WebCatalog Desktop

サポート

会社

法的事項

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.