Alternative - vidIQ
Pictory
pictory.ai
La potente intelligenza artificiale di Pictory ti consente di creare e modificare video di qualità professionale utilizzando testo, senza competenze tecniche richieste o software da scaricare.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl consente alle piccole imprese di creare video animati, collage, presentazioni e post di immagini statiche a più livelli dall'aspetto professionale in pochi minuti, nonché di pianificare o pubblicare istantaneamente su Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter e YouTube. Il tutto con app browser mo...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! Genera e condividi video, caroselli, post con immagini singole tramite intelligenza artificiale nel linguaggio del tuo marchio.
Submagic
submagic.co
Migliora i tuoi video con i sottotitoli basati sull'intelligenza artificiale 🚀 Sottotitoli semplici con emoji perfetti e parole chiave evidenziate in modo intelligente, il tutto generato dall'intelligenza artificiale.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Plugin di feed di social media completamente personalizzabili per WordPress. Visualizza i tuoi feed Facebook, Instagram, Twitter e YouTube: scelto da 1,3 milioni di utenti.
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
https://socialpresskit.com/auth/login
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Protect your media operations and prevent wrong ad spends - Efficient anomaly detection for media buyers, safeguarding your campaigns from wasteful spending and maximizing ROI. Wrong budget? Wrong targeting? Account hacked? These are just a few examples of the daily pitfalls ad operation teams hav...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting is a Facebook interest targeting tool that helps advertisers find thousands of hidden Facebook interests.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio is a Black-woman owned & led startup. It's one of the 3 originators of the Link-in-Bio space and: * is the second biggest link-in-bio service worldwide in terms of creators/users; * includes the domains: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at & Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio is the most popular & strongest link-in-bio URL and ...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page allows you to sell in your bio link. With integrations to Stripe & Paypal, you can collect fan donations, paid requests, sell products and memberships to exclusive content.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed is a social media aggregator that collects and displays engaging user-generated content from any social media network such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb, and 21+ Networks. The curated content is then embedded through widgets as a customized social ...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface is a SaaS tool for brands to run influencer marketing, employee & customer advocacy campaigns through a single platform for maximizing marketing ROI. Keepface is rapidly growing in the USA, MENA, and Asia with about 400,000 registered influencers from 35 countries, 550 campaigns, and 2,800 ...