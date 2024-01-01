WebCatalog

Vectara is an LLM-powered conversational search and knowledge discovery platform which allows businesses to have intelligent conversations over their own data (think ChatGPT but for your data). Developer-first, the platform provides a simple API and gives developers access to cutting-edge NLU (natural language understanding) technology with industry-leading relevance. With Vectara’s “Grounded Generation,” businesses can quickly, safely, and affordably integrate best-in-class semantic search and question-answering into their application, knowledge base, site, chatbot, or support helpdesk. Features like “Instant Indexing,” “Cross Attentional Neural Re-ranking,” and “Abstractive Summarization'' ensure the latest information is always accessible and only the most relevant answers are presented to the user. Furthermore, results are summarized in natural language with citations provided, enabling users to understand and trust the veracity of answers. Because Vectara only indexes your own business data, the risk of hallucination is all but eliminated, i.e. the answers generated are grounded in factual truth - customer data, which is transferred and stored in encrypted form, is never used to train Vectara models. Web and application developers can sign up at no cost, with generous data limits, to easily add semantic search capabilities to their applications. Vectara’s powerful end-to-end platform is self-optimizing and easily consumed via simple APIs, getting businesses up and running in just a few minutes and without requiring the addition of any specialized engineers or infrastructure. Getting your data indexed is equally simple, thanks to support for all the standard document types and data formats found in the enterprise. Visit Vectara.com for more information.

