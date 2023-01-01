Alternative - UserTesting

WebCatalog

Strumento di test utente con pagamento in base al consumo, senza bisogno di abbonamenti o canoni mensili. Ottieni informazioni migliori dal nostro gruppo di tester di alta qualità a soli $ 30 per tester.

La piattaforma di ricerca qualitativa di dscout utilizza un'app mobile e oltre 100.000 partecipanti entusiasti per catturare in modo efficiente video del momento e rendere gli approfondimenti facili da...

Il modo più semplice per avere conversazioni video asincrone. Coinvolgi la tua community, recluta nuovi talenti, genera lead migliori e molto altro ancora.

Sfrutta la nostra piattaforma di ricerca utenti all'avanguardia e un panel globale di oltre 1,6 milioni di persone per migliorare l'esperienza del cliente e dell'utente.

Abbinamento dei ricercatori con i partecipanti. Recluta qualsiasi pubblico partecipante o trova opportunità di ricerca retribuita attraverso qualsiasi metodo di ricerca, in tutto il mondo.

Abbinamento dei ricercatori con i partecipanti. Recluta qualsiasi pubblico partecipante o trova opportunità di ricerca retribuita attraverso qualsiasi metodo di ricerca, in tutto il mondo.

In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...

At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...

VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...

StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...

Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...

