AI.Assisted.Work. - UNOY® is a no-code building platform that enables you to digitise your knowledge, processes, and decisions efficiently. UNOY also makes expert knowledge easier to document and put into action. By providing tailor-made AI assistants, flexible adaptation to individual requirements, professional security, continuous improvement, and an easy no-code solution, UNOY enables companies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their workflows. UNOY supports companies in harnessing the benefits of AI, saving costs, and working in a legally secure manner. Automate any business knowledge in our visual Y-Designer using just a few clicks. Get the ultimate amount of flexibility by adding data connectors, forms, and more. No code required!

Categorie :

Sito web: unoy.io

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a UNOY. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.