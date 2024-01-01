Alternative - Tock
Zomato
zomato.com
Il più grande servizio di consegna di cibo, ristorazione e scoperta di ristoranti in India. Cibo migliore per più persone.
Uber Eats
ubereats.com
Uber Eats è una piattaforma americana di ordinazione e consegna di cibo online lanciata da Uber nel 2014 e con sede a San Francisco, in California.
DoorDash
doordash.com
DoorDash Inc. è un servizio americano di consegna di cibo preparato su richiesta fondato nel 2013 dagli studenti di Stanford Tony Xu, Stanley Tang, Andy Fang ed Evan Moore. DoorDash, una società sostenuta da Y Combinator, è una delle numerose società tecnologiche che utilizza servizi logistici per o...
Grubhub
grubhub.com
Grubhub Inc. è una piattaforma americana di ordinazione e consegna di cibo pronto online e mobile che mette in contatto i commensali con i ristoranti locali. L'azienda ha sede a Chicago, Illinois ed è stata fondata nel 2004. Nel 2019, l'azienda contava 19,9 milioni di utenti attivi e 115.000 ristora...
Deliveroo
deliveroo.co.uk
Cibo. Ce l'abbiamo. Tutti abbiamo i nostri preferiti. Con Deliveroo, ricevi i tuoi ristoranti locali e takeaway preferiti direttamente a casa tua. Tutto è nel menu. Dalle catene amate a livello nazionale, come KFC, Wagamama, Nando's, Burger King e Subway, ai ristoranti locali e ai tuoi piatti da as...
OpenTable
opentable.com
Effettua prenotazioni online, leggi le recensioni dei clienti sui ristoranti e guadagna punti per pasti gratuiti. OpenTable è una rete di prenotazione online in tempo reale per ristoranti raffinati.
Postmates
postmates.com
Postmates è un'azienda americana che offre la consegna locale di pasti preparati al ristorante e altri beni. A partire da febbraio 2019, Postmates opera in 2.940 città degli Stati Uniti. Il servizio si basa su applicazioni di telefonia mobile e sulle funzionalità del sistema di posizionamento global...
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet semplifica la gestione delle consegne dell'ultimo miglio. Routing intuitivo, invio, monitoraggio in tempo reale, analisi e altro ancora.
Just-Eat.ch
just-eat.ch
Ordina semplicemente il cibo con Just Eat! Vuoi pizza, sushi o vegetariano oggi? Goditi i tuoi piatti preferiti consegnati velocemente o da asporto.
Caviar
trycaviar.com
Delivery & takeaway dai migliori ristoranti locali. Colazione, pranzo, cena e altro ancora, consegnati in tutta sicurezza a casa tua. Ora offre ritiro e consegna senza contatto.
Seamless
seamless.com
Seamless è semplicemente il modo più semplice per ordinare cibo con consegna a domicilio o da asporto. Qualunque cosa tu abbia voglia, ovunque tu abbia voglia, ce l'hai. Nessun menu, nessuna telefonata, nessuna ripetizione. Seamless fa parte del portafoglio di marchi di Grubhub Inc..
Slice
slicelife.com
Slice è il modo più semplice per ordinare la tua pizza locale preferita. Mettiamo in contatto milioni di amanti della pizza con migliaia di pizzerie in tutto il paese.
Just-Eat.dk
just-eat.dk
Ordina da asporto online da oltre 2300 ristoranti locali su Just Eat. Ricevi pizza, sushi e molto altro direttamente a casa tua!
Just-Eat.fr
just-eat.fr
La consegna a domicilio dai migliori ristoranti vicino a te è con Just Eat, il nuovo nome di Allo Resto! Ordina adesso!
DelivApp
delivapp.com
Motore logistico on-demand. Potenzia i tuoi ordini con un vero software di gestione delle consegne on-demand. Dispacciamento, pianificazione del percorso, gestione dei corrieri: tutto su misura per le tue operazioni on-demand.
ChowNow
chownow.com
ChowNow è un sistema di ordinazione online senza commissioni e un'app per ordinare cibo che aiuta i ristoranti a nutrire i loro clienti affamati.
Tycode
tycode.tech
Tycode ti consente di rivoluzionare il tuo business alimentare. Ora i tuoi clienti non solo possono ordinare da qualsiasi luogo, che sia un tavolo, una camera d'albergo o qualsiasi punto all'interno dei tuoi locali, ma possono pagarti online, effettuare ordini simultanei e usufruire di vari altri va...
Fresho
fresho.com
Fresho è il software leader per gli ordini online per fornitori e locali di prodotti alimentari all'ingrosso. Usa Fresho per rendere l'ordinazione di cibo all'ingrosso semplice e senza stress.
Owner.com
owner.com
Owner.com è la piattaforma all-in-one utilizzata dai ristoranti indipendenti per potenziare la propria presenza digitale. Fornisce i superpoteri tecnologici e di marketing di grandi marchi come Domino's, Chick Fil-A e SweetGreen a ristoranti indipendenti. La piattaforma può alimentare qualsiasi cosa...
BentoBox
getbento.com
Scopri la tecnologia che rende possibile la magia del ristorante. Dalla progettazione del sito web alle soluzioni di ordinazione e pagamento online, BentoBox aiuta i ristoranti di tutto il mondo a creare esperienze migliori per i loro clienti e il loro personale.
Menubly
menubly.com
Menubly lets you create a digital menu with online ordering capabilities, catering to a diverse range of businesses including restaurants, bakeries, cafes, and food trucks. Menubly is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website while protecting ...
MealPe
mealpe.app
MealPe is an online Food Search and ordering Service provider App for Canteens, Cafeterias, and Food Courts exclusively for Native - Captive Audience and Gate Communities like Co-Working, Corporate Park, Hospitals, Events, Venues, Stadiums, Coliving Spaces
MalouApp
malou.io
The MalouApp is a tailored digital marketing solution designed exclusively for restaurants, integrating a restaurant’s Google page, social media profiles, as well as listing and delivery platforms all into one centralized hub.
Vromo
vromo.io
VROMO makes it easy to manage on-demand deliveries for restaurant chains that use in-house delivery drivers, third-party fleets, or a combination of both. With VROMO you can automatically offer jobs to drivers and engage with your customers like never before. Send live driver tracking links to the c...
Restimo
restimo.com
Restimo integrates all delivery channels (UberEats, Glovo, Bolt Food, Wolt, Takeaway), POS systems and deliverymen in one place. It provides order integration, menu management and business reporting on one screen.
Quicklly
quicklly.com
Quicklly is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local South Asian stores and restaurants in the U.S., providing a seamless shopping and dining experience. It serves as a bridge for those seeking authentic South Asian goods, groceries, and meals, facilitating easy online orders and del...
Phygital24
phygital24.com
It’s time to own your Online Ordering System as third party apps —many of which withhold data—interfere with the direct relationship between a restaurant and its customers, thereby charging high commission
Ordermark
ordermark.com
Ordermark supports a range of online ordering services so restaurants can maximize their reach and revenue, all through one printer.
OnCater
oncater.com
OnCater is an online marketplace that connects businesses with restaurants and caterers. marketplace for business catering, with over 12,000
Nutrislice
nutrislice.com
Nutrislice is a non-commercial foodservice technology company that elevates the customer experience - with digital ordering, menus and signage - while making operators' lives easier. From modernizing dining to ensuring people have access to nutritious meals, we’re passionate about foodservice. We pa...
Menuviel
menuviel.com
QR menus are the most hygienic, innovative and practical way to present your menu items. Your guests can scan the QR code on the table with their mobile phones and view your menu without downloading any 3rd party app. Fully digital, cost effective, contactless, faster and easier. Menuviel QR Menu ca...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech empowers restaurants and food & beverage businesses with integrated solutions, streamlining and centralizing everything from order handling, food preparation, to delivery. Their flagship product, gOnline, seamlessly integrates fragmented systems and third-party applications into a unified r...
Deliforce
deliforce.io
This platform offers your pick up and delivery management, the ultimate convenience and hassle-free tracking of the agents, along with easy assignment of tasks and complete management.
Clorder
clorder.com
All Your Restaurants Digital Ordering & Marketing Needs In One Place Online Ordering. Digital Marketing. Mobile Applications. On-Demand Delivery.
Upmenu
upmenu.com
Upmenu is an online ordering system and app that helps restaurants process online orders and payments, handle table bookings, create promotions, loyalty programs, and more. Upmenu is everything your restaurant needs for you to take your customers’ orders directly from your website or app while prote...
Restaurantify
restaurantify.com
Restaurantify is for Restauranteurs for Creating or Designing Professional Restaurant Website and App With Online Ordering System.
Order Tiger
ordertiger.com
Best-in-class online food ordering system for independent restaurants, multi-stores, dark kitchens, marketplaces & other on-demand businesses worldwide.
Orders.co
orders.co
Menu Management: Orders.co Master Menu Management system give you complete control over all your menus in one user-friendly place. Menu Sync ™ allows restaurants to link all their menus to an Orders.co Master Menu and have uniformity across all connected platforms. Saving precious time and money. Or...
Foodzat
foodzat.com
Foodzat is an unique online food delivery script and online food ordering software with mobile application available on both iOS and Android platform to help restaurant owners to find the right customers for their food items to be delivered. Foodzat app is the best food for takeout & delivery softwa...
Chowmill
chowmill.com
Chowmill offers unparalleled office meal services with the largest selection of dishes to satisfy your diverse workforce. Book a Demo
ChatFood
chatfood.io
ChatFood is a mobile ordering and payment platform for leading hospitality and entertainment brands. It provides advanced tools to help businesses deliver their customers a seamless ordering and payment experience both on-premise and online. ChatFood's feature-rich offering helps businesses grow sus...
Ytock
ytock.com
Ytock is an online ordering platform assisting restaurant owners in streamlining restaurant operations. Ease of managing orders and promotional activities of the restaurant. Customized food ordering platform with flexible pricing options. Ytock supports digital wallets and quick payment methods. Cus...
Storekit
storekit.com
Transform your takeaway, restaurant, or bar with our Free Digital Menu, Takeaway and Online Ordering System. Serve better customer experiences, streamline operations and see increased profitability. Take back control of your business and elevate your service today, with storekit.
Restolabs
restolabs.com
Start accepting direct orders from your customers with Restolabs All-in-One Online Ordering System - all commission free. Web Ordering Mobile App Ordering Curbside Pickup In-Store Pickup QR Menu Ordering Facebook Ordering and much more... The software also supports Grocery Ordering and Catering Orde...
MealShift
mealshift.co.uk
MealShift is an innovative platform that connects restaurants and self-employed food delivery couriers through an intuitive mobile app
FoodNotify
foodnotify.com
FoodNotify is the F&B Management Platform for food service and hospitality businesses. The software offers different modules and integrations that give you control for all your processes and bring transparency into your business. Users can order products from all their suppliers on one platform. You...
Deliverect
deliverect.com
Deliverect is a fast-growing SAAS scale-up that connects third-party delivery platforms and food businesses around the globe. We’re neither a delivery provider, nor a POS system - we bridge the gap between them. In order to help businesses manage their food delivery and takeout operations more effic...
BistroUX
bistroux.com
BistroUX è un software per ristoranti online progettato per fornire ordinazioni di cibo, prenotazioni e acquisto di buoni regalo online.