Alternative - Talkable
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye è una piattaforma completa per l'esperienza del cliente. Più di 60.000 aziende di tutte le dimensioni utilizzano BirdEye ogni giorno per farsi trovare online attraverso le recensioni, essere scelte dai clienti con interazioni tramite messaggi di testo ed essere la migliore azienda con strume...
NiceJob
nicejob.com
Il modo più semplice per ottenere più recensioni e costruire la tua reputazione. Crea buzz sui social media, migliora il tuo SEO e ottieni più vendite.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo è una piattaforma di marketing eCommerce con le soluzioni più avanzate per recensioni dei clienti, marketing visivo, fidelizzazione, referral e marketing via SMS. Scopri di più su come il tuo marchio può favorire la crescita con Yotpo qui.
ReferralCandy
referralcandy.com
Immagina che i tuoi clienti ti aiutino a incrementare le vendite! I referral dei clienti sono la chiave per il marketing virale e un business fiorente. Con ReferralCandy, porta questo incredibile potere di influenza tra pari nel tuo negozio.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Monitoraggio degli affiliati e dei referral per SaaS. Avvia il tuo programma di affiliazione e referral in pochi minuti. Integrazione rapida con Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee o con la nostra API.
Extole
extole.com
Retail and financial services companies use Extole to turn customers into advocates. Our enterprise platform and team of experts create engagement, advocate, and referral programs so that brands can harness the power of customer connection, sharing, and recommendations to grow their bottom line. Wit...
Friendbuy
friendbuy.com
High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...
Mention Me
mention-me.com
More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...
Synup
synup.com
Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Plug-and-play software to build and track your own referral program or affiliate program. Voted #1 by marketers across the globe. The only referral software officially certified by HubSpot. 👉 Build your program in days not weeks, using our drag-and-drop campaign builder. We offer advanced white lab...
UserEvidence
userevidence.com
UserEvidence è una piattaforma vocale del cliente che automatizza la prova sociale per i team GTM, generando casi di studio, testimonianze e statistiche verificati in pochi minuti. Utilizzando sondaggi e recensioni di terze parti, UserEvidence acquisisce continuamente feedback durante tutto il perco...
Roster
getroster.com
Tutti hanno influenza e i migliori marchi utilizzano Roster per sfruttarla. Con Roster, le aziende convertono i clienti appassionati in ambasciatori del marchio che aumentano la notorietà sui social media, stimolano le iniziative di marketing come le recensioni e generano entrate. Il set completo di...