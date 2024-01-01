Alternative - T.LY
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly è un servizio di abbreviazione di URL e una piattaforma di gestione dei collegamenti. La società Bitly, Inc., è stata fondata nel 2008. È una società privata con sede a New York City. Bitly riduce 600 milioni di collegamenti al mese, da utilizzare nei social network, SMS ed e-mail. Bitly guada...
TinyURL
tinyurl.com
TinyURL.com è l'accorciatore URL originale che accorcia i tuoi collegamenti ingombranti in URL più gestibili e utilizzabili.
BL.INK
bl.ink
Gestione dei collegamenti aziendali. Fornire collaborazione, conformità e creatività ai team globali per migliorare ogni coinvolgimento, salvaguardare i dati e creare fiducia in ogni clic.
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Abbreviazione URL con domini personalizzati. Accorcia, marchia e monitora gli URL con la piattaforma di gestione dei collegamenti leader del settore. Libero di provare. API, URL breve, domini personalizzati.
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply è l'unico abbreviatore di link che guida la conversione. Mostra il tuo messaggio ovunque incorporando facilmente inviti all'azione in ogni pagina che condividi. Converti i tuoi follower in utenti e clienti gratuitamente.
PixelMe
pixelme.me
PixelMe è un accorciatore di URL che include pixel di retargeting in ogni collegamento che condividi. Crea potenti link brandizzati e ottieni fino al 34% di clic in più.
UTM.io
web.utm.io
UTM.io è il modo migliore per creare, condividere e sincronizzare i tuoi UTM con il tuo team. Smetti di utilizzare fogli di calcolo disordinati e ottieni buoni dati sulla campagna nelle tue analisi.
Dub
dub.co
Alternativa Bitly open source. Dub è un accorciatore di collegamenti open source con analisi integrate e domini personalizzati gratuiti.
cutt.ly
cutt.ly
Sperimenta il pieno controllo sui tuoi link brevi La piattaforma completa di accorciamento URL, gestione dei collegamenti, analisi dei collegamenti, collegamenti diretti, generatore di codici QR e collegamento nella biografia. Accorcia, marchia, gestisci, monitora e condividi i tuoi collegamenti se...
GoLinks
golinks.io
Collegamenti intuitivi, sicuri, accessibili, condivisi dai team. GoLinks® migliora la produttività aiutando i team a trovare e condividere rapidamente le informazioni con collegamenti brevi memorabili chiamati go/links.
Upslash
upslash.io
Aiuta i team a trovare e condividere rapidamente le informazioni con collegamenti brevi facili da ricordare chiamati collegamenti go.
RetargetKit
retargetkit.com
Tieni traccia dei tuoi clic e tassi di conversione, raccogli i tuoi contatti, creando pagine web per i tuoi prodotti di affiliazione piattaforma all-in-one in pochi clic.
Tapz
tapz.in
Convert your site visitors into customers by engaging through Tapz and grow audience using Promotion tools, Social share widget and Social chat platform.
lc.cx
lc.cx
Lc cx is a simple and powerful link creation and management marketing platform that allows you to create, publish and share short links to your communities using your brand name or our URL shortener. One tool for all your needs: Customized domains, Path customization, Analytics reports, Mobile targ...
Cutmy
cutmy.link
Boost your campaigns by creating dynamic Links, QR codes and Bio Pages and get instant analytics. Features that you'll ever need: * Custom Landing Page * CTA Overlays * Event Tracking * Smart Targeting * Track Everything * Team Management * Branded Domain Names * Campaigns & Channels * Developer A...
Socxly
socxo.com
A first of its kind, a suite of organic social media marketing tools to help you generate more reach, present your content better on media, track and measure your shares. It is your one-stop tool kit to convert the links you share to Smart Links. Of course, you can shorten your links using Socxly. ...
Delivr
delivr.com
Since 2008, the trusted, privacy-first dynamic QR Code Generator for connected packaging, smart labels, print & broadcast media, and DOOH advertising. Dynamic QR Codes with superpowers and almost limitless possibilities. Everything you need to create, manage, and track dynamic QR codes and links in ...
LinkMngr
linkmngr.com
LinkMngr is the complete link management solution for getting your links out there! It makes sharing quick and simple. This means more traffic to your brand, bringing you tons of new customers. LinkMngr is more than just a link shortening tool. Take a look at features and make sure your links are s...
Shylnk
shylnk.com
URL Shortener with premium features at free of cost. It also has a chrome extension.
Lnnkin
lnnkin.com
Lnnkin is a freemium URL shortening tool which provides businesses with unique & branded short links along with analytics for the shortened links. Lnnkin's main goal is to change how the web interacts with website links by providing safe short links which can be shared easily and monitored through s...
Shorten.REST
shorten.rest
A URL Shortener RESTful API * Get up and running in minutes, no sales calls or presentations * Free SSL certificate for all of your domains * Create unlimited branded short URLs * Track unlimited clicks for every URL * Enterprise grade load balancing, throttling and tracking * Integrate with 5,000+ ...
JotURL
joturl.com
10 PRODUCTS IN ONE A powerful and effective marketing tool Designed to boost your inbound marketing results and conversions, with the best user experience: Vanity Url / Remarketing / Conversion / Call To Action / Deep Link / Easy Deep Link / InstaURL / WhatsURL / Timer / Monitor / Rotator / Balance...
Terminus.app
terminusapp.com
Build, manage, collaborate and share your tracking URLs. All your tags and URLs in one place. * Consistently enforce your UTM (or CID) tagging rules Make your Google Analytics, Adobe and other reports more accurate and insightful: Enforce lowercase, Limit length of UTM parameters, Prohibit certain ...
Jelly URL
jellyurl.com
Jelly URL is a next-generation link shortener with the ability to schedule changes to your link destinations. With Jelly URL, you can create custom links, add custom domains, generate QR codes, enable UTM tracking, schedule changes to your links, and more! Jelly URL is an all-in-one tool to create a...
Tiny.ie
tiny.ie
Tiny Helps You Create, Track & Analyze Every Interaction With Your Branded Short Links. Tiny Features: * Link Shortening * Branded Domain * Custom Short Link * Real-Time Analytics * Link Variation * Geographic Linking * Retargeting Pixel * Deep Data Conversion * Secured Data Vault * Change Link * 4...
Bitly.Pk
bitly.pk
Best URL Shortener service. Create free unlimited short links for your business. You can create and share branded links with custom domains at bitly.pk
Replug
replug.io
Accorcia, monitora e ottimizza i tuoi collegamenti con inviti all'azione accattivanti, pixel di retargeting, collegamenti brandizzati e potenti analisi.
T2M URL Shortener
t2mio.com
L'accorciatore URL T2M è una piattaforma di gestione dei collegamenti all-in-one. Il miglior abbreviatore di URL personalizzato con dominio brandizzato e API. Collegamenti brevi personalizzati con codici QR, analisi e report avanzati. Opzione di istanza dedicata per le agenzie.
Linkjoy
linkjoy.io
Con Linkin Bio, URL Retargeting e Curated Pages, Linkjoy ti aiuta Aumenta la notorietà del marchio, genera più lead e riorienta il tuo target una volta sola Visitatori.