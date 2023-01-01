WebCatalog

Summon

Summon

Non hai ancora installato WebCatalog Desktop? Scarica WebCatalog Desktop.

Usa l'app web

Sito web:getsummon.com

Ottimizza l'esperienza utente con l'app desktop per Summon su WebCatalog Desktop per Mac, Windows, Linux.

Esegui le app in finestre prive di distrazioni e arricchite con varie opzioni.

Gestisci più account e app e passa facilmente dall'uno all'altro senza cambiare browser.

Summon is a comprehensive, ticketless valet parking solution designed to modernize and simplify operations for a wide variety of settings—restaurants, hotels, events, retail, as well as residential and commercial locations. Our platform is built for scalability, catering to both single and multi-location operators. It offers key features like transient and permanent ticket options, mobile payments, and seamless team management to elevate operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. One of the standout features is the ability for guests to request their vehicles directly through a digital ticket, delivered via SMS, enhancing the user experience and streamlining the retrieval process. While offering the convenience of no-app-required access, Summon brings a new level of sophistication to valet services, balancing the needs of operators, team members, and guests alike.

Categorie:

Business
Other Event Management Software

Sito web: getsummon.com

Liberatoria: WebCatalog non è affiliato, associato, autorizzato, approvato da o in qualsiasi modo ufficialmente collegato a Summon. Tutti i nomi dei prodotti, logo e marchi sono di proprietà dei rispettivi proprietari.

Alternative

Paperless Post

Paperless Post

paperlesspost.com

Magnetiq

Magnetiq

magnetiq.io

VeeSpaces

VeeSpaces

veespaces.com

Ultiplace

Ultiplace

ultiplace.com

Ticketlight

Ticketlight

ticketlight.co.uk

Spalba

Spalba

spalba.com

SlidesUp

SlidesUp

slidesup.com

PouchNATION

PouchNATION

pouchnation.com

Minimob

Minimob

minimob.com

LiveVoice

LiveVoice

livevoice.io

Lets.events

Lets.events

lets.events

Jurnee

Jurnee

jurnee.io

Esplora

WebCatalog Desktop

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.