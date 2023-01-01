Alternative - Smartcat
Murf AI
murf.ai
Passa dal testo alla voce con un versatile generatore vocale AI. Abilitato all'intelligenza artificiale, voci di persone reali. Realizza voci fuori campo di qualità professionale in pochi minuti. Usa le realistiche voci AI di Murf per podcast, video e tutte le tue presentazioni professionali.
memoQ
memoq.com
memoQ è una suite software proprietaria di traduzione assistita da computer che funziona su sistemi operativi Microsoft Windows. È sviluppato dalla società di software ungherese memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), ex Kilgray, un fornitore di software di gestione della t...
XTM Cloud
xtm.cloud
Localizzare e distribuire materiale in più regioni è complesso. Hai bisogno di una soluzione di traduzione che sia semplice, scalabile e solida. Il sistema di gestione delle traduzioni (TMS) XTM ti aiuterà a fornire i tuoi contenuti localizzati in più lingue in modo più rapido ed economico.
Matecat
matecat.com
Matecat è uno strumento CAT online gratuito e open source. È gratuito per agenzie di traduzione, traduttori e utenti aziendali.
Crowdin
crowdin.com
La piattaforma di gestione della localizzazione di Crowdin è una soluzione tecnologica per il tuo team. Traduci e aggiorna i contenuti per il tuo prodotto multilingue con il nostro software cloud.
Transifex
transifex.com
Integrazione con Transifex per gestire la creazione di siti Web e contenuti di app multilingue. Ordina traduzioni, visualizza l'avanzamento della traduzione e strumenti come TM.
Lokalise
lokalise.com
La piattaforma di localizzazione creata per la crescita. Raggiungi un pubblico completamente nuovo di utenti di app, acquirenti online, browser Web e giocatori di giochi fornendo esperienze locali, nella loro lingua, indipendentemente da dove si trovino nel mondo.
Unbabel
unbabel.com
Unbabel offre servizi di traduzione multilingue in più di 30 lingue per migliorare la tua esperienza di servizio clienti. Scopri di più sulle nostre soluzioni per le operazioni linguistiche!
Weglot
weglot.com
Il modo più semplice e veloce per tradurre il tuo sito web e raggiungere un pubblico più vasto!
Lingotek
lingotek.com
Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...
Redokun
redokun.com
Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...
Bureau Works
bureauworks.com
Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...
Wordfast
wordfast.com
Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...
Lingohub
lingohub.com
Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...
TextUnited
textunited.com
TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...
Language I/O
languageio.com
Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...
Phrase Localization Suite
phrase.com
The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...