Alternative - Salesrobot
Dripify
dripify.io
Potenzia la lead generation su LinkedIn con Dripify. Lo strumento di automazione multifunzionale di LinkedIn progettato per aiutare il tuo team di vendita a migliorare la ricerca di potenziali clienti su LinkedIn e a concludere più affari, il tutto con il pilota automatico completo
Tech Tracker
techtracker.io
Techtracker is the leading provider of technology tracking services on the internet. With Techtracker, clients can discover which technologies or products any company is using, and receive live alerts upon installations. Additionally, Techtracker has added keyword scanning capabilities on websites t...
SalesGig
salesgig.com
SalesGig is an outsourced, fractional to full-time, sales development organization built to support our B2B clients. We deploy proven high velocity outbound cold call strategies to help our client expand reach, open conversations, and create robust sales funnels to accelerate sales results. SalesGig...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
SaveMyLeads
savemyleads.com
Facebook Lead Ads notifications to CRM, Email or SMS. Send notifications in real time about new leads via Email, SMS or integrate with your CRM & Spreadsheets. Stop downloading CSV from Facebook again and again.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Onc...
PersistIQ
persistiq.com
PersistIQ è una piattaforma di coinvolgimento delle vendite che automatizza la ricerca di potenziali clienti, la divulgazione via e-mail, le chiamate, le attività e le vendite social. Migliaia di team di vendita utilizzano PersistIQ per trovare le e-mail dei potenziali clienti, inviare e-mail di sen...