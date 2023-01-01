Alternative - Respondent Participant
Test di usabilità e strumenti di ricerca per migliorare l'esperienza del cliente online da UserTesting, la piattaforma Human Insight. Il software CX numero 1 di G2 nel settore.
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Strumento di test utente con pagamento in base al consumo, senza bisogno di abbonamenti o canoni mensili. Ottieni informazioni migliori dal nostro gruppo di tester di alta qualità a soli $ 30 per tester.
dscout
dscout.com
La piattaforma di ricerca qualitativa di dscout utilizza un'app mobile e oltre 100.000 partecipanti entusiasti per catturare in modo efficiente video del momento e rendere gli approfondimenti facili da...
VideoAsk
videoask.com
Il modo più semplice per avere conversazioni video asincrone. Coinvolgi la tua community, recluta nuovi talenti, genera lead migliori e molto altro ancora.
Userlytics
userlytics.com
Sfrutta la nostra piattaforma di ricerca utenti all'avanguardia e un panel globale di oltre 1,6 milioni di persone per migliorare l'esperienza del cliente e dell'utente.
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Abbinamento dei ricercatori con i partecipanti. Recluta qualsiasi pubblico partecipante o trova opportunità di ricerca retribuita attraverso qualsiasi metodo di ricerca, in tutto il mondo.
Senja
senja.io
Raccogliere testimonianze non può essere più facile di così. Raccogli testimonianze di testo e video. Condividili ovunque. Converti più visitatori e chiudi più affari!
Life Inside
lifeinside.io
Video storytelling. Reinvented. At Life Inside, we provide businesses with a powerful interactive video platform that can be seamlessly integrated to any website. Video testimonials significantly increase engagement with audiences online, leading to improved conversion rates and engagement. Our plat...
MemoryFox
memoryfox.io
MemoryFox is a platform that helps nonprofit marketers collect, organize, and share powerful storytelling content sourced from their community of donors, volunteers, staff and mission beneficiaries. In just a few minutes, you can create & share branded collection campaigns that will help you demonst...
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy is a next-generation insights company. Powered by Gen. AI, GetWhy's end-to-end insights platform delivers best-in-class quality consumer insights at unprecedented speed and at a fraction of the cost of traditional insights companies. GetWhy puts your marketing idea, concept, or content in fro...
Widewail
widewail.com
Invite Video makes generating customer video testimonials easier than ever for SMB to Enterprise. Using SMS and automation, we’ve created a process that is hands-off for the business and seamless for the customer. Turn your CRM into an always-on video testimonial generating machine and empower your ...
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt is a video-first community platform designed to help customer-centric businesses serve more people face-to-face. The first of its kind, StoryPrompt uses asynchronous video to help community builders truly connect with customers at a human level, deepen relationships, and collect testimon...
Vocal Video
vocalvideo.com
In the past, video testimonials were prohibitively expensive and time-consuming to create. Organizations were left dealing with DIY video, expensive agencies, or diminishing returns from text reviews. Vocal Video is the only video testimonial platform that makes it incredibly easy to collect, edit, ...
Voxpopme
voxpopme.com
At Voxpopme, we believe you shouldn't sacrifice quality to get the insights you need quickly, at a reasonable cost. Insights teams are under immense pressure to deliver reliable answers to crucial business questions with limited resources. We can help. Voxpopme transforms insights teams by collectin...
VideoPeel
videopeel.com
VideoPeel is the premier remote video capturing platform for businesses to capture, respond to, analyze, and share videos from their customers. VideoPeel helps businesses 10X their amount of user-generated video content, so they can drive 20% plus conversions, traffic, satisfaction, and consumer ins...
StoryTap
storytap.com
StoryTap is a patented video engagement platform that lets brands easily create and share authentic experiences from real customers and employees at scale. Using the StoryTap platform, companies can create compelling and highly searchable video content—without the high production costs. StoryTap hel...
Forsta
forsta.com
Forsta, a Press Ganey company, powers the HX (Human Experience) Platform – a comprehensive Experience and Research Technology platform that breaks down the silos between CX (Customer Experience), Employee Experience (EX), Market Research – so that companies can get a deeper, more complete understand...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
La nostra piattaforma di ricerca video in tempo reale, basata sull'intelligenza artificiale, consente ai team MR, UX e CX di comprendere persone, prodotti ed esperienze nel contesto della vita quotidiana. I ricercatori, i designer e i product manager che supportiamo utilizzano Indeemo in contesti B2...