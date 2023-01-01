Alternative - Referral Factory

WebCatalog

BirdEye

BirdEye

birdeye.com

BirdEye è una piattaforma completa per l'esperienza del cliente. Più di 60.000 aziende di tutte le dimensioni utilizzano BirdEye ogni giorno per farsi trovare online attraverso le recensioni, essere scelte dai clienti con interazioni tramite messaggi di testo ed essere la migliore azienda con strume...

NiceJob

NiceJob

nicejob.com

Il modo più semplice per ottenere più recensioni e costruire la tua reputazione. Crea buzz sui social media, migliora il tuo SEO e ottieni più vendite.

Yotpo

Yotpo

yotpo.com

Yotpo è una piattaforma di marketing eCommerce con le soluzioni più avanzate per recensioni dei clienti, marketing visivo, fidelizzazione, referral e marketing via SMS. Scopri di più su come il tuo marchio può favorire la crescita con Yotpo qui.

Friendbuy

Friendbuy

friendbuy.com

High growth brands can get more out of every customer with Friendbuy. With a best-in-class referral and loyalty program, brands can achieve at least 5-10% of sales through referrals, with a 4x higher lifetime value. Friendbuy works with DTC brands like Casper, AWAY, and Dollar Shave Club as well as ...

Mention Me

Mention Me

mention-me.com

More consumers trust their friend’s recommendation of a brand than any other advertising. That’s why Mention Me is centred on the belief that every brand should think advocacy-first. By focusing on customer love, you’ll build a fast-growing base of brand fans who spend more, return often and bring t...

Synup

Synup

synup.com

Synup transforms brands' online presence with a three-pronged approach: local listings, reputation management, and social media management. With Synup, brands can deliver relevant and trustworthy business content across all locations and media channels in one holistic dashboard. Brands can now manag...

UserEvidence

UserEvidence

userevidence.com

UserEvidence è una piattaforma vocale del cliente che automatizza la prova sociale per i team GTM, generando casi di studio, testimonianze e statistiche verificati in pochi minuti. Utilizzando sondaggi e recensioni di terze parti, UserEvidence acquisisce continuamente feedback durante tutto il perco...

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.