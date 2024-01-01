Postcoder is an API with a fully integrated set of validation features for your customer onboarding forms. Add one or more features to your existing form and watch conversion rates and data quality improve. - Address lookup Use postcode lookup or autocomplete to capture addresses 5x faster with zero typos - Rooftop geocoding Get coordinates for addresses around the world - Bank validation Verify bank accounts for direct debits and money transfers - Email and mobile validation Capture valid email addresses and mobile phone numbers from customers and prospects - OTP verification Protect customer accounts with one-time password SMS verification Why use Postcoder? Postcoder helps over 9,000 organisations in the UK and worldwide achieve measurable improvements in their form conversions and data quality. After integrating Postcoder, many report increased onboarding numbers, faster form completion, and a surge in quality leads.

