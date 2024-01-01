Alternative - Postaga
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Scopri come Meltwater aiuta i team di PR e marketing a monitorare la copertura mediatica sia nelle notizie che nei social media e a migliorare la gestione del marchio.
Cision
cision.com
Cision Ltd. è una società di pubbliche relazioni e software multimediale guadagnato e un fornitore di servizi. La società è costituita nelle Isole Cayman e ha sede a Chicago, Illinois; con clienti in tutto il mondo. La società è stata quotata in borsa tramite fusione inversa nel giugno 2017. Oltre a...
Critical Mention
criticalmention.com
Il miglior servizio di monitoraggio dei media per TV, radio, notizie, podcast e social e il database di contatti dei media più accurato del settore.
Agility PR Solutions
agilitypr.com
Agility PR Solutions (precedentemente MediaMiser) è un fornitore di software di monitoraggio e analisi dei media e servizi professionali per professionisti delle pubbliche relazioni e del marketing. Agility PR Solutions utilizza una tecnologia proprietaria per monitorare, aggregare, analizzare e con...
BuzzSumo
buzzsumo.com
Trova il contenuto con il rendimento migliore. Collabora con gli influencer che contano. Utilizza i nostri approfondimenti sui contenuti per generare idee, creare contenuti ad alte prestazioni, monitorare le tue prestazioni e identificare gli influencer. BuzzSumo alimenta le strategie di oltre 500...
BuzzStream
buzzstream.com
BuzzStream è un software basato sul Web che aiuta i migliori esperti di marketing del mondo a promuovere i propri prodotti, servizi e contenuti per creare collegamenti, buzz e marchi.
Prezly
prezly.com
Prezly è la piattaforma di storytelling che aiuta le organizzazioni a pubblicare, distribuire e possedere le proprie storie con l'obiettivo di creare fan.
Muck Rack
muckrack.com
Usa Muck Rack per trovare giornalisti, ottenere stampa per la tua storia, monitorare le notizie e riferire sull'impatto delle tue PR. I giornalisti possono costruire portafogli e accelerare la loro carriera.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La piattaforma leader nell'influencer marketing Octoly aiuta i brand ad aumentare la propria visibilità, creare fiducia e incrementare le vendite collegando micro-influencer e consumatori controllati su larga scala. I marchi sfruttano la nostra community curata per creare post sui social media e re...
Storiad
storiad.com
Storiad aiuta gli autori a pianificare, implementare e gestire campagne di promozione di libri digitali per raggiungere il giusto pubblico di libri per aumentare la consapevolezza del libro e aumentare le vendite di libri.
MediaHQ
mediahq.com
MediaHQ trasformerà le tue relazioni con i media. In un unico posto puoi creare elenchi di media, distribuire comunicati stampa, presentare la tua storia e leggere i resoconti dei comunicati stampa. Rende la condivisione delle tue notizie istantanea e senza problemi.
PeakMetrics
peakmetrics.com
Raccogli e segnala automaticamente la copertura mediatica. PeakMetrics estrae approfondimenti e crea dati utilizzabili da milioni di set di dati multimediali non strutturati e multicanale in tempo reale.
Telum Media
telummedia.com
Telum Media is a comprehensive media contacts platform that creates connections between the PR and media industries across Asia Pacific.
IGLeads.io
igleads.io
Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals
The Shelf
theshelf.com
The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.
Roxhill Media
roxhillmedia.com
Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.
PressPitch.io
presspitch.io
PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...
PodSeeker
podseeker.co
Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.
OnePitch
onepitch.co
Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.
Sourcery
sourcery.ai
Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO
JustReachOut
justreachout.io
PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...
NinjaOutreach
ninjaoutreach.com
With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...
Wizikey
wizikey.com
What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...
Anewstip
anewstip.com
Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...
Propel PRM
propelmypr.com
Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...
Prowly
prowly.com
Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...
Newswire
newswire.com
Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...
Notified
notified.com
Notified Event Cloud offre la tecnologia per eventi end-to-end più completa al mondo e i servizi correlati per potenziare la creazione e la gestione degli eventi. Gestisci l'intero ciclo di vita dei tuoi eventi, indipendentemente dalla posizione, dal formato, dalle dimensioni o dalla durata, dalle s...
Tagger Media
taggermedia.com
Tagger di Sprout Social ha rivoluzionato il settore del marketing sui social media per alcuni dei più grandi marchi e agenzie di oggi, tra cui Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline e Dolce & Gabbana. La piattaforma di social intelligence basata sui d...
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Trova influencer in pochi secondi. Accesso immediato agli influencer di Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok e Twitch per posizione e categoria. Analizza il loro pubblico e contattali.
PressRush
pressrush.com
Potenzia le tue campagne PR con PressRush Database dei contatti dei media, elenchi dei media e ricerca di giornalisti per le pubbliche relazioni
Mynewdesk
mynewsdesk.com
Scopri l'impatto delle PR online! Monitora ciò che viene detto sul tuo brand, crea la tua storia, identifica e coinvolgi il tuo pubblico e analizza i risultati.