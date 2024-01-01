Alternative - Perpetua
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™: la soluzione di automazione delle partnership leader a livello mondiale scopre, gestisce, protegge e ottimizza tutti i canali di partnership raggiungendo una vera crescita esponenziale.
LTK
shopltk.com
Acquista le ultime novità in fatto di moda, casa, bellezza e fitness dagli influencer LTK di cui ti fidi. Idee per abbigliamento da lavoro, abiti per gli invitati al matrimonio, look da viaggio e molto altro ancora.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN è il miglior software di influencer marketing per i marchi di e-commerce. La nostra piattaforma basata sull'intelligenza artificiale include oltre 32 milioni di suite di influencer, laboratorio per campagne, reporting e analisi, pagamenti e realizzazione dei prodotti, libreria multimediale con ...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Software di gestione delle relazioni con i partner per adattare qualsiasi programma: affiliazione, rivenditore, marketing e altro ancora. Scopri perché le aziende SaaS crescono con PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole è una società di Hashtag Analytics e Social Media Analytics che fornisce dati in tempo reale con monitoraggio degli hashtag per Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Scopri come Meltwater aiuta i team di PR e marketing a monitorare la copertura mediatica sia nelle notizie che nei social media e a migliorare la gestione del marchio.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Piattaforma di influencer marketing Affable consente a marchi globali, agenzie e marchi di e-commerce D2C di trovare influencer, gestire campagne e misurare il ROI con facilità! Influencer verificati. Oltre 100 clienti.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Ottimizza il percorso digitale del cliente. La piattaforma unificata di Emplifi di software per l'esperienza del cliente e software di gestione dei social media colma il divario CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Soluzione tutto in uno per potenziare il tuo influencer marketing. Gestisci l'intero ciclo di vita delle tue campagne di influencer marketing.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr è il sistema di registrazione per l'influencer marketing basato sui dati che gli esperti di marketing utilizzano per investire nelle giuste strategie, semplificare le campagne e ampliare i programmi.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La piattaforma leader nell'influencer marketing Octoly aiuta i brand ad aumentare la propria visibilità, creare fiducia e incrementare le vendite collegando micro-influencer e consumatori controllati su larga scala. I marchi sfruttano la nostra community curata per creare post sui social media e re...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Noi di StarNgage crediamo che i contenuti visivi distribuiti socialmente siano il futuro della pubblicità. Sta accadendo ora su Instagram e vogliamo aiutare i brand in questa avventura e vincere su Instagram. Questa piattaforma consente ai marchi di misurare il proprio impegno di marketing su Instag...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero è il potente software di marketing per affiliati, influencer e referral, tutto in uno. A partire da soli $ 49pm, GrowthHero cresce con te! Strumenti completamente flessibili per il tuo successo: - Portale partner white label, personalizzazione completa senza bisogno di codice - Condividi ...
Influence.co
influence.co
Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per diventare un creatore. Unisciti al primo network professionale pensato per influencer e creator. Crea il tuo profilo oggi per guadagnare denaro, imparare gli uni dagli altri e incontrare persone attraverso le community.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
La piattaforma di contenuti generati dagli utenti n. 1 per creare e pubblicare campagne UGC su diversi punti di contatto di marketing. La piattaforma UGC perfetta per aumentare con successo la fiducia del marchio, la consapevolezza, il coinvolgimento degli utenti e le vendite.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr è una delle principali società di influencer marketing che collega i giusti influencer e ambasciatori del marchio ai migliori marchi. Visita il nostro sito web oggi.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag a pagamento: fatti trovare in contatto con i creatori, lancia campagne ed esegui la whitelist dei creatori, in un'unica piattaforma. L’influencer marketing ora è sicuro, facile e veloce.
Audiense
audiense.com
Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per comprendere il pubblico e ottenere migliori risultati di marketing, risultati sui social media, risultati degli influencer, strategie sui media, strategie di crescita o ritorno sulla spesa pubblicitaria. Metti la segmentazione dei consumatori e gli approfondimenti c...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Aumenta le vendite attraverso il Creator Marketing. Influencer marketing, programmi di affiliazione, gestione dei creatori, contenuti generati dagli utenti, ambasciatori del marchio: costruisci partnership di valore per far crescere il tuo business.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and video...
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, busi...
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Onalytica Influencers
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Onalytica Brands
onalytica.com
Founded in 2009, Onalytica specialises in providing Influencer Relationship Management software and supporting professional services to help brands scale 1-to-1 Influencer Relationship Management results. We work with Marketing, Communication, Digital & PR professionals to help configure bespoke inf...
Word on The Block
wordontheblock.com
Word on the Block is the easiest, most efficient way to access the influencer marketing world. Just tell us exactly who your target influencer is and we start immediately optimizing to find the perfect group of creators to match your brand.
NeoReach
neoreach.com
NeoReach is a tech-enabled influencer marketing agency and software solution who manages world-class influencer campaigns for leading brands and global Fortune 500s. They offer the best-in-class influencer search, management, and tracking with enterprise-grade analytics that make it easy to build in...
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 helps brands supercharge their creator workflows. galleri5's industry leading suite of solutions across analytics, marketing and commerce are trusted by brands such as H&M, MANGO, Nautica, Myntra enabling tens of thousands of creators to monetize their talent over the years.
Avalan
avalan.io
Avalan is all-in-one solution to scale your influencer marketing. Effortlessly find great influencers, analyse them, review your competitors' influencer strategy and automate campaigns to drive more sales. Scale 10x faster than if you had to do it manually.
Smartfluence
smartfluence.io
Smartfluence is the leading influencer marketing discovery and management platform that algorithmically connects brands and advertisers with social media influencers using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Trusted by hundreds of brands, Smartfluence scales influencer marketing programs a...
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which includ...
Vamp
vamp.com
Vamp is a global influencer marketing and content creation platform. It connects brands like Adobe, Estée Lauder and Nestlé to its vetted community of creators, for beautifully effective campaigns. A trusted Business Partner of Facebook, Creative Marketing Partner of TikTok and Creative Partner of Y...
ProductWind
productwind.com
ProductWind is the first influencer marketing platform hyper-focused on helping brands launch products and drive sales on Amazon, Walmart and other online retailers.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
InfluencerMarketing.Ai
influencermarketing.ai
IMAI is a comprehensive influencer marketing platform for brands, agencies, online stores and more. Discover, analyze, and measure over 300 million influencers with powerful search filters. IMAI also offers a dedicated campaign reporting dashboard. With IMAI you can streamline your entire workflow f...
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all m...
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sale...
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transpare...
Viplink AI
viplink.ai
The Content Collaboration Platform. Reach 10x more your target audience, with our AI brands can streamline content collaboration super fast reaching millions of views with hundreds of videos.
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale ...
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive bench...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world’s leading consumer brands. MagicLinks’ proprietary technology, Match Intelligence™, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness,...
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global cl...
trendHERO
trendhero.io
trendHERO is an advanced influencer marketing platform for Instagram. Main purposes: - Influencers search and discovery - Fake followers and likes detection - Account audit - Growth tracking - Audience analysis (geo and interests stats) - Competitors monitoring - Ads database - Influencer Outreach -...
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without jug...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Phyllo
getphyllo.com
Phyllo is a data gateway to access creator data directly from the source platforms. Phyllo builds the underlying infrastructure that connects with every creator platform, maintains a live data feed to the systems these platforms use to manage creators' data and provides a normalized data set so that...
Storyclash
storyclash.com
Storyclash è la piattaforma di influencer marketing che utilizza un'esclusiva tecnologia di contenuti basata sull'intelligenza artificiale per aiutare marchi e agenzie ad ampliare i propri programmi per creatori. Scopri creatori autentici, misura l'impatto delle tue campagne e gestisci tutti i tuoi ...
Launchmetrics
launchmetrics.com
Launchmetrics è il primo Brand Performance Cloud del mercato basato sull’intelligenza artificiale, che fornisce a oltre 1.200 clienti il software e i dati di cui hanno bisogno per collegare la strategia con l’esecuzione. Il suo Brand Performance Cloud aiuta i dirigenti a lanciare campagne, amplif...
CisionOne
cision.one
Dai forma al futuro del tuo marchio. In tempo reale. Per navigare in modo efficace nel panorama mediatico odierno, i team PR e comunicazione hanno bisogno di un nuovo tipo di piattaforma, che sfrutti la potenza dell'intelligenza artificiale, fornisca informazioni sui media in tempo reale necessarie ...
Later
later.com
Later è una piattaforma di marketing e commercio sui social media che aiuta gli imprenditori, i creatori, le agenzie e i team dei social media a far crescere i loro marchi e le loro attività online. Later ti aiuta a risparmiare tempo e a far crescere la tua attività semplificando la gestione dell'i...
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive è un partner globale per il successo delle pubbliche relazioni e della comunicazione. Lavorando con migliaia di organizzazioni in tutto il mondo, comprendiamo le pressioni che dovete affrontare. Come costruire un marchio e una reputazione forti. Essere gli occhi, le orecchie e la coscienza...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Migliaia di marchi e rivenditori leader a livello mondiale si affidano alla tecnologia, ai servizi e alle competenze di Bazaarvoice per incrementare le entrate, estendere la portata, acquisire informazioni utili e creare sostenitori fedeli. Secondo un nuovo studio commissionato e condotto da Forrest...