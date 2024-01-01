Alternative - Muck Rack

WebCatalog

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Scopri come Meltwater aiuta i team di PR e marketing a monitorare la copertura mediatica sia nelle notizie che nei social media e a migliorare la gestione del marchio.

Cision

cision.com

Cision Ltd. è una società di pubbliche relazioni e software multimediale guadagnato e un fornitore di servizi. La società è costituita nelle Isole Cayman e ha sede a Chicago, Illinois; con clienti in tutto il mondo. La società è stata quotata in borsa tramite fusione inversa nel giugno 2017. Oltre a...

Critical Mention

criticalmention.com

Il miglior servizio di monitoraggio dei media per TV, radio, notizie, podcast e social e il database di contatti dei media più accurato del settore.

Agility PR Solutions

agilitypr.com

Agility PR Solutions (precedentemente MediaMiser) è un fornitore di software di monitoraggio e analisi dei media e servizi professionali per professionisti delle pubbliche relazioni e del marketing. Agility PR Solutions utilizza una tecnologia proprietaria per monitorare, aggregare, analizzare e con...

BuzzSumo

buzzsumo.com

Trova il contenuto con il rendimento migliore. Collabora con gli influencer che contano. Utilizza i nostri approfondimenti sui contenuti per generare idee, creare contenuti ad alte prestazioni, monitorare le tue prestazioni e identificare gli influencer. BuzzSumo alimenta le strategie di oltre 500...

BuzzStream

buzzstream.com

BuzzStream è un software basato sul Web che aiuta i migliori esperti di marketing del mondo a promuovere i propri prodotti, servizi e contenuti per creare collegamenti, buzz e marchi.

Prezly

prezly.com

Prezly è la piattaforma di storytelling che aiuta le organizzazioni a pubblicare, distribuire e possedere le proprie storie con l'obiettivo di creare fan.

Skeepers

octoly.com

La piattaforma leader nell'influencer marketing Octoly aiuta i brand ad aumentare la propria visibilità, creare fiducia e incrementare le vendite collegando micro-influencer e consumatori controllati su larga scala. I marchi sfruttano la nostra community curata per creare post sui social media e re...

MediaHQ

mediahq.com

MediaHQ trasformerà le tue relazioni con i media. In un unico posto puoi creare elenchi di media, distribuire comunicati stampa, presentare la tua storia e leggere i resoconti dei comunicati stampa. Rende la condivisione delle tue notizie istantanea e senza problemi.

PeakMetrics

peakmetrics.com

Raccogli e segnala automaticamente la copertura mediatica. PeakMetrics estrae approfondimenti e crea dati utilizzabili da milioni di set di dati multimediali non strutturati e multicanale in tempo reale.

IGLeads.io

igleads.io

Discover new business opportunities and reach every buyer on earth with Google's public database at your fingertips. Target potential clients using hashtags and keywords, and close more deals

The Shelf

theshelf.com

The Shelf is a site that helps freelance bloggers and social influencers connect with brands that want to collaborate.

Roxhill Media

roxhillmedia.com

Roxhill is the leading real-time media intelligence platform. Combining Alex Northcott's team of seasoned PR & industry professionals with innovative technology, Roxhill provides the media analys... Show More s and insight you need in today's fast moving marketplace.

PressPitch.io

presspitch.io

PressPitch.io is a community-driven public relations (PR) software. We bring together journalists, SMEs and startups to connect and collaborate directly. It provides a DIY solution to small businesses to accelerate their media presence and help journalists conduct quick interviews and surveys on the...

PodSeeker

podseeker.co

Podseeker is a podcast media database for PR and marketing professionals. We help our users navigate the “new media” landscape and provide the tools to help them get booked on podcasts as a guest.

OnePitch

onepitch.co

Take the guesswork out of your earned media strategy. OnePitch's matching technology delivers a precise media list for every pitch, making it easier for your team to drive interest, secure placements, and increase brand affinity. Deliver results faster with OnePitch.

Sourcery

sourcery.ai

Reach More Customers. Earn Quality Backlinks. Stop wondering how to get free publicity. Our software helps you earn quality backlinks yourself. So easy, it’s like magic. » Increase Brand Awareness » More Inbound Traffic & Leads » Strategy & Coaching for Pitching HARO

JustReachOut

justreachout.io

PR software and guidance to get the exposure you need to grow your business. Reach out knowing a journalist is a good fit for your story. Our software allows you to find the most relevant journalists, publications, press opportunities, podcasts and broken links so you can pitch with confidence. Our ...

NinjaOutreach

ninjaoutreach.com

With over 130M profiles in our database from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Blogger websites NinjaOutreach is a top blogger and Influencer Marketing outreach software for online brands, digital marketers and small businesses interested in growing their presence online. Ninja offers a complete suite ...

Wizikey

wizikey.com

What is Wizikey? Wizikey is a media monitoring and PR software. It helps companies with media monitoring across different media along with trends, and insights on competitive intelligence and press release distribution across the world. It also helps PR professionals find the right set of reporters,...

Anewstip

anewstip.com

Anewstip is a one-stop PR platform that helps entrepreneurs, PR professionals and marketers search for relevant media contacts (journalists, editors, bloggers, influencers, etc.), build media lists, send personalized pitches or bulk press releases, and monitoring online and twitter mentions. 1) emai...

Propel PRM

propelmypr.com

Propel PRM is reimagining earned media with its Public Relations Management technology. The PRM platform enables marketing and communication professionals to discover the right media to pitch their stories to, manage media relationships and campaigns, monitor coverage and share of voice of their bra...

Prowly

prowly.com

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthe...

Newswire

newswire.com

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with press release distribution services that help build brand awareness, earn media mentions, increase online visibility, improve search engine optimization performance, generate sales, and more. In addition to press release distribut...

Onclusive

onclusive.com

Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and it...

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud offre la tecnologia per eventi end-to-end più completa al mondo e i servizi correlati per potenziare la creazione e la gestione degli eventi. Gestisci l'intero ciclo di vita dei tuoi eventi, indipendentemente dalla posizione, dal formato, dalle dimensioni o dalla durata, dalle s...

Tagger Media

taggermedia.com

Tagger di Sprout Social ha rivoluzionato il settore del marketing sui social media per alcuni dei più grandi marchi e agenzie di oggi, tra cui Omnicom, Havas Media, Ralph Lauren, Ketchum, Social Chain, Spindrift, Takumi, Valvoline e Dolce & Gabbana. La piattaforma di social intelligence basata sui d...

Heepsy

heepsy.com

Trova influencer in pochi secondi. Accesso immediato agli influencer di Instagram, Youtube, Tiktok e Twitch per posizione e categoria. Analizza il loro pubblico e contattali.

PressRush

pressrush.com

Potenzia le tue campagne PR con PressRush Database dei contatti dei media, elenchi dei media e ricerca di giornalisti per le pubbliche relazioni

Postaga

postaga.com

Genera più lead, costruisci relazioni e ottieni backlink con una piattaforma efficace, semplice e fredda per la posta elettronica e la sensibilizzazione delle vendite.

Mynewdesk

mynewsdesk.com

Scopri l'impatto delle PR online! Monitora ciò che viene detto sul tuo brand, crea la tua storia, identifica e coinvolgi il tuo pubblico e analizza i risultati.

