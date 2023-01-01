WebCatalog

Alternative - monday.com

ClickUp

ClickUp

clickup.com

La nostra missione è rendere il mondo più produttivo. Per fare ciò, abbiamo creato un'app per sostituirli tutti: Attività, Documenti, Obiettivi e Chat.

RingCentral

RingCentral

ringcentral.com

RingCentral, Inc. è un fornitore americano quotato in borsa di soluzioni di comunicazione e collaborazione basate su cloud per le aziende. Il CEO di RingCentral Vlad Shmunis e il CTO Vlad Vendrow hanno fondato l'azienda nel 1999. Gli investitori di RingCentral includevano Doug Leone, Sequoia Capital...

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Scopri la tua piattaforma di riferimento per summit virtuali, conferenze online ed eventi ibridi. Progettato per coinvolgere attraverso un'esperienza personalizzata. Prova gratis!

Whova

Whova

whova.com

Software di gestione degli eventi tutto in uno per eventi di persona, ibridi e virtuali

Bizzabo

Bizzabo

bizzabo.com

Bizzabo è il software per eventi più amato al mondo. La nostra piattaforma consente a ogni organizzatore, operatore di marketing, espositore e partecipante di liberare il potere degli eventi.

BigMarker

BigMarker

bigmarker.com

Ospita webinar che il tuo pubblico adorerà. Se sei pronto per un software per webinar semplice e personalizzabile senza download o problemi, benvenuto a casa.

Goldcast

Goldcast

goldcast.io

Goldcast è una piattaforma di eventi B2B su misura che trasforma il marketing attraverso l'hosting semplice di coinvolgenti eventi digitali e dal vivo. Migliaia di professionisti del marketing B2B aziendali, provenienti da aziende come Adobe, Microsoft, Zuora e Mailchimp, sfruttano Goldcast per aume...

Swapcard

Swapcard

swapcard.com

Gestisci mostre e conferenze più intelligenti, senza mal di testa Swapcard è una piattaforma di registrazione ed eventi di coinvolgimento facile da usare, creata per generare maggiori entrate ai tuoi eventi.

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Crea eventi migliori che generano entrate reali. Ogni evento è un'opportunità per aumentare le entrate, indipendentemente da dove si svolge. Dai priorità alla pipeline da un'unica piattaforma con webinar, watch party, demo, conferenze ed eventi dal vivo che generano conversioni.

Nouri

Nouri

nouri.ai

Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.

Grip Events

Grip Events

grip.events

Grip is the AI-powered event platform built for business relationships. It helps event organizers like SXSW, RX and Clarion Events establish, maintain and track relationships between participants over multiple events.

Agorify

Agorify

agorify.com

Agorify stands at the forefront of democratizing event technology, driven by our belief that high-quality, efficient event management solutions should be accessible and affordable. Our platform is a reflection of this commitment, offering a range of features designed for events of all sizes and budg...

Brella

Brella

brella.io

Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, whic...

Fourwaves

Fourwaves

fourwaves.com

Fourwaves is a conference management solution for researchers and event organizers. With Fourwaves you can easily manage any scientific event from virtual poster sessions to global conferences. Some features include: - Event website builder - Registrations and payments tools - Abstract management - ...

Notified

Notified

notified.com

Notified Event Cloud delivers the world’s most comprehensive end-to-end event technology and related services to power the creation and management of events. Manage the entire lifecycle of your events, no matter the location, format, size or length - from single sessions to always-on experiences. No...

inwink

inwink

inwink.com

inwink is the BtoB marketing SaaS platform that enables companies to showcase their brands and engage their audiences through: - in-person, online, and hybrid events ; - always-on online communities on dedicated websites ; - centralized, highly-secured data, strictly partitioned by customer. - a nat...

Canapii

Canapii

canapii.com

Canapii’s award-winning event management platform is designed for organizations of all sizes to deliver unique and engaging in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. From online ticketing to on-site check-in to post event analytics, our digital tools and solutions allows you to streamline your entire e...

Cvent

Cvent

cvent.com

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

Webex Events (formerly Socio) is an end-to-end event management platform powering immersive, intuitive, and inclusive virtual, hybrid, and in-person events. Raise the bar with event apps, flexible registration, check-in and badge printing, lead retrieval, and live streaming technology. Webex Events ...

Orbiit

Orbiit

orbiit.ai

Orbiit è una piattaforma SaaS di matchmaking basata sull'intelligenza artificiale che alimenta introduzioni curate su larga scala. Le organizzazioni possono invitare facilmente il pubblico prescelto ad aderire a connessioni regolari e personalizzate 1:1 o a gruppi di pari e Orbiit gestisce tutte le ...

Zuddle

Zuddle

zuddl.com

La piattaforma unificata per eventi e webinar. Semplifica i flussi di lavoro dei tuoi eventi unificando più strumenti per esperienze e approfondimenti eccezionali per i partecipanti.

