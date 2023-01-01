Alternative - Matecat

WebCatalog

Murf AI

Murf AI

murf.ai

Passa dal testo alla voce con un versatile generatore vocale AI. Abilitato all'intelligenza artificiale, voci di persone reali. Realizza voci fuori campo di qualità professionale in pochi minuti. Usa le realistiche voci AI di Murf per podcast, video e tutte le tue presentazioni professionali.

memoQ

memoQ

memoq.com

memoQ è una suite software proprietaria di traduzione assistita da computer che funziona su sistemi operativi Microsoft Windows. È sviluppato dalla società di software ungherese memoQ Fordítástechnológiai Zrt. (memoQ Translation Technologies), ex Kilgray, un fornitore di software di gestione della t...

XTM Cloud

XTM Cloud

xtm.cloud

Localizzare e distribuire materiale in più regioni è complesso. Hai bisogno di una soluzione di traduzione che sia semplice, scalabile e solida. Il sistema di gestione delle traduzioni (TMS) XTM ti aiuterà a fornire i tuoi contenuti localizzati in più lingue in modo più rapido ed economico.

Smartcat

Smartcat

smartcat.com

Piattaforma all-in-one che collega aziende e traduttori in un ciclo semplificato di distribuzione dei contenuti

Crowdin

Crowdin

crowdin.com

La piattaforma di gestione della localizzazione di Crowdin è una soluzione tecnologica per il tuo team. Traduci e aggiorna i contenuti per il tuo prodotto multilingue con il nostro software cloud.

Transifex

Transifex

transifex.com

Integrazione con Transifex per gestire la creazione di siti Web e contenuti di app multilingue. Ordina traduzioni, visualizza l'avanzamento della traduzione e strumenti come TM.

Lokalise

Lokalise

lokalise.com

La piattaforma di localizzazione creata per la crescita. Raggiungi un pubblico completamente nuovo di utenti di app, acquirenti online, browser Web e giocatori di giochi fornendo esperienze locali, nella loro lingua, indipendentemente da dove si trovino nel mondo.

Unbabel

Unbabel

unbabel.com

Unbabel offre servizi di traduzione multilingue in più di 30 lingue per migliorare la tua esperienza di servizio clienti. Scopri di più sulle nostre soluzioni per le operazioni linguistiche!

Weglot

Weglot

weglot.com

Il modo più semplice e veloce per tradurre il tuo sito web e raggiungere un pubblico più vasto!

Lingotek

Lingotek

lingotek.com

Lingotek, a member of the Straker Group, was established in 2006 and is located in Lehi, Utah. With the first cloud-based TMS platform, Lingotek has been integral in the technology revolution within the Localization and Translation industry. Acquired by Straker Translations in 2021, Lingotek is pois...

Redokun

Redokun

redokun.com

Redokun is a cloud-based translation tool that can be used to translate various types of documents while preserving their layout and design. It's a simple solution that's easy to use and integrate (onboard your team in hours) and will allow you to lower the time and translation costs while increasin...

Bureau Works

Bureau Works

bureauworks.com

Bureau Works is a cloud-based translation management system that transforms complex translation and localization management into simple and predictable activities. Our technology solves the problem of managing translations as a whole. From knowledge management to performance management and payment, ...

Wordfast

Wordfast

wordfast.com

Wordfast solutions are designed to help translators save time, money and effort by storing your translations in a translation memory database and retrieving that translated content automatically for future projects. Since 1999, Wordfast has been committed to providing the most user-friendly and affo...

Lingohub

Lingohub

lingohub.com

Stay in control of the project's localization - manage, coordinate and launch international products faster. Lingohub is an all-in-one localization solution where you can focus on tech goals, avoid manual work, test design across different languages, and simplify the localization process. Integrated...

TextUnited

TextUnited

textunited.com

TextUnited is an award-winning, cloud-based Translation Management System. Providing a collaborative translation environment, we deliver scalable, multilingual processes - facilitating omnichannel communication for companies across a multitude of industries around the globe. Combining cutting-edge m...

Language I/O

Language I/O

languageio.com

Language I/O ensures any customer service agent can talk to any customer on any channel in any language. Through the power of AI, your follow-the-sun model now supports every language under the sun, whether it is on chat, voice, or email. Our unique model ensures you have the best translation availa...

EasyTranslate

EasyTranslate

easytranslate.com

EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. More...

Phrase Localization Suite

Phrase Localization Suite

phrase.com

The Phrase Localization Platform is a unique, AI-powered language platform that integrates translation, scoring, and automation tools in one place for businesses and language service providers. It offers scalability, a vendor-neutral approach, and advanced analytics for performance optimization. Rea...

