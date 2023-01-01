Alternative - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Test di usabilità e strumenti di ricerca per migliorare l'esperienza del cliente online da UserTesting, la piattaforma Human Insight. Il software CX numero 1 di G2 nel settore.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail ti aiuta a archiviare, analizzare e collaborare alla ricerca degli utenti in un unico posto, semplificando la visualizzazione di modelli, la scoperta di informazioni dettagliate sui clienti e la decisione su cosa fare dopo. I nostri clienti includono Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, D...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics consente alle aziende di acquisire e agire in base a informazioni dettagliate su clienti, prodotti, brand ed esperienza dei dipendenti in un unico posto.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar è una società di analisi comportamentale che analizza l'utilizzo del sito Web, fornendo feedback attraverso strumenti come mappe di calore, registrazioni di sessioni e sondaggi. Funziona con strumenti di analisi web come Google Analytics per offrire informazioni su come le persone navigano ne...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Strumento di test utente con pagamento in base al consumo, senza bisogno di abbonamenti o canoni mensili. Ottieni informazioni migliori dal nostro gruppo di tester di alta qualità a soli $ 30 per tester.
Marker.io
marker.io
Segnalare bug non dovrebbe essere scienza missilistica. Ottieni feedback sul sito web da clienti e colleghi nel tuo bug tracker preferito, senza far impazzire gli sviluppatori.
dscout
dscout.com
La piattaforma di ricerca qualitativa di dscout utilizza un'app mobile e oltre 100.000 partecipanti entusiasti per catturare in modo efficiente video del momento e rendere gli approfondimenti facili da...
Maze
maze.co
Gli ottimi prodotti si basano su buone abitudini. Rendi continua la scoperta dei prodotti. Convalida il quadro generale e le decisioni quotidiane sui prodotti con le informazioni sugli utenti che tutto il tuo team può raccogliere, utilizzare e agire.
Prolific
prolific.co
Raccolta dati self-service su richiesta. Prolific ti aiuta a reclutare partecipanti alla ricerca di alta qualità per prendere parte al tuo studio, sondaggio o esperimento.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Analisi SaaS end-to-end. HockeyStack è uno strumento di analisi SaaS che unifica dati di marketing, prodotti, entrate e vendite per scoprire informazioni nascoste, come l'LTV di una campagna o il tasso di abbandono di ciascun canale di marketing. Nessuna configurazione. Nessun codice. PROVA GRATIS
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Recluta utenti dal nostro pubblico di oltre 450.000 consumatori e professionisti selezionati oppure porta il tuo pubblico e crea un database di partecipanti per qualsiasi tipo di ricerca UX.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl è uno strumento gratuito di feedback sui siti Web per siti Web live, proprio come InVision, che è per siti Web statici. Puoi ottenere feedback dal tuo cliente e input dal tuo team su un sito Web live o un collegamento temporaneo. Ti dà la possibilità di modificare siti web live, condividere pr...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap aiuta la tua azienda con la sua versatile piattaforma di feedback a creare prodotti e servizi migliori e di maggior successo con l'aiuto del feedback dei clienti. Raccogli il feedback degli utenti lungo il ciclo di vita dello sviluppo del prodotto. Provalo gratuitamente.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
Ricerca UX, fatta bene. Con UX Insights System di UserZoom puoi scavare più a fondo e più velocemente per offrire esperienze digitali superiori durante l'intero ciclo di vita dello sviluppo del prodotto.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
Get Why è una società di insight di prossima generazione. Alimentata dall'intelligenza artificiale generale, la piattaforma di insight end-to-end di Get Why fornisce insight sui consumatori di altissima qualità a una velocità senza precedenti e a una frazione del costo delle tradizionali società di ...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Costruisci esperienze digitali migliori, supportate dai dati. Testa rapidamente e facilmente qualsiasi cosa, dall'architettura del sito web alla progettazione di prototipi con la nostra suite di strumenti specializzati per la ricerca degli utenti.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Configura il tuo primo test utente in pochi minuti, ottieni i primi risultati in poche ore. Userbrain è la tua strada veloce per capire cosa funziona per il tuo prodotto e cosa no.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak è una piattaforma di ricerca UX pronta ad aiutarti con qualunque sfida tu lanci. Se ti sei mai chiesto cosa pensano e sentono i tuoi utenti riguardo al tuo sito web, alla tua app o al tuo prototipo, non devi più indovinare. Sono molti gli strumenti disponibili attraverso la piattaforma UXtwe...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Abbinamento dei ricercatori con i partecipanti. Recluta qualsiasi pubblico partecipante o trova opportunità di ricerca retribuita attraverso qualsiasi metodo di ricerca, in tutto il mondo.
Discuss
discuss.io
Costruito per ampliare la ricerca qualitativa con insight generativi rivoluzionari basati sull'intelligenza artificiale, Discuss.io ospita gli strumenti di ricerca di mercato più amati al mondo.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Ciao, ciao, è stato un piacere conoscerti. Siamo Marvin, una piattaforma di analisi qualitativa dei dati e un repository di ricerca progettato per aiutarti a centralizzare tutta la conoscenza dei clienti e progettare prodotti incentrati sull'utente. Grazie all'intelligenza artificiale avanzata, auto...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing è una soluzione di crowdtesting che consente ai team di QA, prodotto, UX, ingegneria, localizzazione e digitale di testare il proprio prodotto e la propria esperienza in oltre 189 paesi con oltre 90.000 professionisti controllati professionalmente che testano utilizzando dispositi...
Respondent Participant
respondent.io
Abbinamento dei ricercatori con i partecipanti. Recluta qualsiasi pubblico partecipante o trova opportunità di ricerca retribuita attraverso qualsiasi metodo di ricerca, in tutto il mondo.
Userback
userback.io
PIATTAFORMA VISIVA DI FEEDBACK UTENTE N. 1 Il feedback degli utenti è [@#!#+$?%] Difficile. Ecco perché oltre 20.000 team software scelgono Userback per automatizzare, semplificare e strutturare i propri cicli di feedback, dalla raccolta alla chiusura. - Arricchisci il feedback con video in-app co...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate offre una soluzione completa per il feedback di clienti e dipendenti. Ottieni informazioni utili e prendi decisioni basate sui dati.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO è lo strumento di test A/B leader di mercato che le aziende in rapida crescita utilizzano per la sperimentazione e l'ottimizzazione del tasso di conversione.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku è un insieme di strumenti che ti aiutano a creare un'esperienza utente ad alte prestazioni con registrazione dei visitatori, mappa termica, widget di feedback, test A/B e così via.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
PureSpectrum - Insights
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...