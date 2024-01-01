Alternative - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter è un'app intelligente per prendere appunti che ti consente di ricordare, cercare e condividere le tue conversazioni vocali. Otter crea note vocali intelligenti che combinano audio, trascrizione, identificazione del relatore, foto in linea e frasi chiave. Aiuta gli uomini d'affari, i giornalist...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Goditi la voce HD senza rumore di fondo ed eco durante riunioni remote, podcast e registrazioni. Krisp previene le distrazioni rumorose aumentando la produttività e la professionalità.
Notta
notta.ai
Registra e trasforma in testo il tuo podcast preferito, le notizie e i talk radio, la chat Discord e l'audio delle lezioni Zoom. Puoi riprodurre registrazioni e modificare trascrizioni, aggiungere note, tag, inserire immagini per acquisire informazioni preziose da ogni conversazione.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Crea contenuti video AI in meno di 15 minuti. Trasforma qualsiasi testo, diapositiva o suggerimento in video professionali guidati da relatori in pochi minuti. In qualsiasi lingua
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Accedi a potenti modelli di intelligenza artificiale per trascrivere e comprendere il parlato La nostra semplice API espone modelli di intelligenza artificiale per il riconoscimento vocale, il rilevamento degli oratori, il riepilogo vocale e altro ancora. Ci basiamo sulle più recenti ricerche sull'...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Integra l'intelligenza artificiale vocale nelle tue app. Dalle startup alla NASA, le API di Deepgram vengono utilizzate per trascrivere e comprendere milioni di minuti audio ogni giorno. Veloce, accurato, scalabile ed economico. Tutto ciò di cui gli sviluppatori hanno bisogno per creare con sicurez...
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...