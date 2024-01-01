Alternative - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™: la soluzione di automazione delle partnership leader a livello mondiale scopre, gestisce, protegge e ottimizza tutti i canali di partnership raggiungendo una vera crescita esponenziale.
LTK
shopltk.com
Acquista le ultime novità in fatto di moda, casa, bellezza e fitness dagli influencer LTK di cui ti fidi. Idee per abbigliamento da lavoro, abiti per gli invitati al matrimonio, look da viaggio e molto altro ancora.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN è il miglior software di influencer marketing per i marchi di e-commerce. La nostra piattaforma basata sull'intelligenza artificiale include oltre 32 milioni di suite di influencer, laboratorio per campagne, reporting e analisi, pagamenti e realizzazione dei prodotti, libreria multimediale con ...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Software di gestione delle relazioni con i partner per adattare qualsiasi programma: affiliazione, rivenditore, marketing e altro ancora. Scopri perché le aziende SaaS crescono con PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole è una società di Hashtag Analytics e Social Media Analytics che fornisce dati in tempo reale con monitoraggio degli hashtag per Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Scopri come Meltwater aiuta i team di PR e marketing a monitorare la copertura mediatica sia nelle notizie che nei social media e a migliorare la gestione del marchio.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
I marchi di successo si costruiscono con gli ambasciatori. Software di gestione degli ambasciatori del marchio tutto in uno che si integra con Shopify, Amazon e WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Piattaforma di influencer marketing Affable consente a marchi globali, agenzie e marchi di e-commerce D2C di trovare influencer, gestire campagne e misurare il ROI con facilità! Influencer verificati. Oltre 100 clienti.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Infrastruttura di crescita per l'e-commerce. Unisciti a migliaia di aziende che utilizzano il software di esecuzione e intelligence dei media al dettaglio di Perpetua per scalare in modo redditizio la crescita su Amazon, Walmart, Instacart e altri mercati.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Ottimizza il percorso digitale del cliente. La piattaforma unificata di Emplifi di software per l'esperienza del cliente e software di gestione dei social media colma il divario CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Soluzione tutto in uno per potenziare il tuo influencer marketing. Gestisci l'intero ciclo di vita delle tue campagne di influencer marketing.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr è il sistema di registrazione per l'influencer marketing basato sui dati che gli esperti di marketing utilizzano per investire nelle giuste strategie, semplificare le campagne e ampliare i programmi.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La piattaforma leader nell'influencer marketing Octoly aiuta i brand ad aumentare la propria visibilità, creare fiducia e incrementare le vendite collegando micro-influencer e consumatori controllati su larga scala. I marchi sfruttano la nostra community curata per creare post sui social media e re...
StarNgage
starngage.com
Noi di StarNgage crediamo che i contenuti visivi distribuiti socialmente siano il futuro della pubblicità. Sta accadendo ora su Instagram e vogliamo aiutare i brand in questa avventura e vincere su Instagram. Questa piattaforma consente ai marchi di misurare il proprio impegno di marketing su Instag...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks è una pluripremiata piattaforma di influencer marketing e una B Corporation certificata che alimenta il social commerce con i creatori e i principali marchi di consumo a livello mondiale. La tecnologia proprietaria di MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, fornisce un abbinamento strategico ai ...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero è il potente software di marketing per affiliati, influencer e referral, tutto in uno. A partire da soli $ 49pm, GrowthHero cresce con te! Strumenti completamente flessibili per il tuo successo: - Portale partner white label, personalizzazione completa senza bisogno di codice - Condividi ...
Influence.co
influence.co
Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per diventare un creatore. Unisciti al primo network professionale pensato per influencer e creator. Crea il tuo profilo oggi per guadagnare denaro, imparare gli uni dagli altri e incontrare persone attraverso le community.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
La piattaforma di contenuti generati dagli utenti n. 1 per creare e pubblicare campagne UGC su diversi punti di contatto di marketing. La piattaforma UGC perfetta per aumentare con successo la fiducia del marchio, la consapevolezza, il coinvolgimento degli utenti e le vendite.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr è una delle principali società di influencer marketing che collega i giusti influencer e ambasciatori del marchio ai migliori marchi. Visita il nostro sito web oggi.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag a pagamento: fatti trovare in contatto con i creatori, lancia campagne ed esegui la whitelist dei creatori, in un'unica piattaforma. L’influencer marketing ora è sicuro, facile e veloce.
Audiense
audiense.com
Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per comprendere il pubblico e ottenere migliori risultati di marketing, risultati sui social media, risultati degli influencer, strategie sui media, strategie di crescita o ritorno sulla spesa pubblicitaria. Metti la segmentazione dei consumatori e gli approfondimenti c...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Aumenta le vendite attraverso il Creator Marketing. Influencer marketing, programmi di affiliazione, gestione dei creatori, contenuti generati dagli utenti, ambasciatori del marchio: costruisci partnership di valore per far crescere il tuo business.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold è la piattaforma canadese di influencer marketing di riferimento, che collega i marchi con oltre 9.000 micro-influencer locali. Semplifica la gestione delle campagne, la revisione dei contenuti e i pagamenti degli influencer. Approfitta delle nostre soluzioni su misura, tra cui campagne gesti...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN è una soluzione software basata sui dati di Influencer Marketing che ottimizza il flusso di lavoro e le strategie di Influencer Marketing. Ci dedichiamo ad Aziende e Gruppi di grandi e medie dimensioni. Abbiamo soluzioni per te in ogni fase dell'influencer marketing: ◾ Identifica e scopri c...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre è una piattaforma di influencer completa basata sull'intelligenza artificiale che consente a milioni di influencer di connettersi con marchi globali per potenti collaborazioni. E meglio ancora: Atisfyre è completamente GRATUITO per gli influencer. Atisfyre nasce dalla nostra passione di riv...