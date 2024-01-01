Alternative - Humanz

WebCatalog

Impact

Impact

impact.com

Impact Partnership Cloud™: la soluzione di automazione delle partnership leader a livello mondiale scopre, gestisce, protegge e ottimizza tutti i canali di partnership raggiungendo una vera crescita esponenziale.

LTK

LTK

shopltk.com

Acquista le ultime novità in fatto di moda, casa, bellezza e fitness dagli influencer LTK di cui ti fidi. Idee per abbigliamento da lavoro, abiti per gli invitati al matrimonio, look da viaggio e molto altro ancora.

GRIN

GRIN

grin.co

GRIN è il miglior software di influencer marketing per i marchi di e-commerce. La nostra piattaforma basata sull'intelligenza artificiale include oltre 32 milioni di suite di influencer, laboratorio per campagne, reporting e analisi, pagamenti e realizzazione dei prodotti, libreria multimediale con ...

PartnerStack

PartnerStack

partnerstack.com

Software di gestione delle relazioni con i partner per adattare qualsiasi programma: affiliazione, rivenditore, marketing e altro ancora. Scopri perché le aziende SaaS crescono con PartnerStack PRM.

Keyhole

Keyhole

keyhole.co

Keyhole è una società di Hashtag Analytics e Social Media Analytics che fornisce dati in tempo reale con monitoraggio degli hashtag per Twitter, Instagram e Facebook.

Meltwater

Meltwater

meltwater.com

Scopri come Meltwater aiuta i team di PR e marketing a monitorare la copertura mediatica sia nelle notizie che nei social media e a migliorare la gestione del marchio.

BrandChamp

BrandChamp

brandchamp.io

I marchi di successo si costruiscono con gli ambasciatori. Software di gestione degli ambasciatori del marchio tutto in uno che si integra con Shopify, Amazon e WooCommerce.

Affable.ai

Affable.ai

affable.ai

Piattaforma di influencer marketing Affable consente a marchi globali, agenzie e marchi di e-commerce D2C di trovare influencer, gestire campagne e misurare il ROI con facilità! Influencer verificati. Oltre 100 clienti.

Perpetua

Perpetua

perpetua.io

Infrastruttura di crescita per l'e-commerce. Unisciti a migliaia di aziende che utilizzano il software di esecuzione e intelligence dei media al dettaglio di Perpetua per scalare in modo redditizio la crescita su Amazon, Walmart, Instacart e altri mercati.

Emplifi

Emplifi

emplifi.io

Ottimizza il percorso digitale del cliente. La piattaforma unificata di Emplifi di software per l'esperienza del cliente e software di gestione dei social media colma il divario CX.

HypeAuditor

HypeAuditor

hypeauditor.com

Soluzione tutto in uno per potenziare il tuo influencer marketing. Gestisci l'intero ciclo di vita delle tue campagne di influencer marketing.

Traackr

Traackr

traackr.com

Traackr è il sistema di registrazione per l'influencer marketing basato sui dati che gli esperti di marketing utilizzano per investire nelle giuste strategie, semplificare le campagne e ampliare i programmi.

Skeepers

Skeepers

octoly.com

La piattaforma leader nell'influencer marketing Octoly aiuta i brand ad aumentare la propria visibilità, creare fiducia e incrementare le vendite collegando micro-influencer e consumatori controllati su larga scala. I marchi sfruttano la nostra community curata per creare post sui social media e re...

StarNgage

StarNgage

starngage.com

Noi di StarNgage crediamo che i contenuti visivi distribuiti socialmente siano il futuro della pubblicità. Sta accadendo ora su Instagram e vogliamo aiutare i brand in questa avventura e vincere su Instagram. Questa piattaforma consente ai marchi di misurare il proprio impegno di marketing su Instag...

MagicLinks

MagicLinks

magiclinks.com

MagicLinks è una pluripremiata piattaforma di influencer marketing e una B Corporation certificata che alimenta il social commerce con i creatori e i principali marchi di consumo a livello mondiale. La tecnologia proprietaria di MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, fornisce un abbinamento strategico ai ...

GrowthHero

GrowthHero

growthhero.io

GrowthHero è il potente software di marketing per affiliati, influencer e referral, tutto in uno. A partire da soli $ 49pm, GrowthHero cresce con te! Strumenti completamente flessibili per il tuo successo: - Portale partner white label, personalizzazione completa senza bisogno di codice - Condividi ...

Influence.co

Influence.co

influence.co

Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per diventare un creatore. Unisciti al primo network professionale pensato per influencer e creator. Crea il tuo profilo oggi per guadagnare denaro, imparare gli uni dagli altri e incontrare persone attraverso le community.

Taggbox

Taggbox

taggbox.com

La piattaforma di contenuti generati dagli utenti n. 1 per creare e pubblicare campagne UGC su diversi punti di contatto di marketing. La piattaforma UGC perfetta per aumentare con successo la fiducia del marchio, la consapevolezza, il coinvolgimento degli utenti e le vendite.

Fohr

Fohr

fohr.co

Fohr è una delle principali società di influencer marketing che collega i giusti influencer e ambasciatori del marchio ai migliori marchi. Visita il nostro sito web oggi.

#paid

#paid

hashtagpaid.com

Hashtag a pagamento: fatti trovare in contatto con i creatori, lancia campagne ed esegui la whitelist dei creatori, in un'unica piattaforma. L’influencer marketing ora è sicuro, facile e veloce.

Audiense

Audiense

audiense.com

Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno per comprendere il pubblico e ottenere migliori risultati di marketing, risultati sui social media, risultati degli influencer, strategie sui media, strategie di crescita o ritorno sulla spesa pubblicitaria. Metti la segmentazione dei consumatori e gli approfondimenti c...

Upfluence

Upfluence

upfluence.com

Aumenta le vendite attraverso il Creator Marketing. Influencer marketing, programmi di affiliazione, gestione dei creatori, contenuti generati dagli utenti, ambasciatori del marchio: costruisci partnership di valore per far crescere il tuo business.

Social Native

Social Native

socialnative.com

All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.

Socialfaim

Socialfaim

socialfaim.com

Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...

Sauce Social Commerce

Sauce Social Commerce

addsauce.com

Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.

SARAL

SARAL

getsaral.com

SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!

Rizer Social

Rizer Social

rizersocial.io

The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...

Promoty

Promoty

promoty.io

Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.

Primetag

Primetag

primetag.com

Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.

LinkPizza

LinkPizza

linkpizza.com

Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market

LeaLi

LeaLi

leali.io

The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...

joinbrands

joinbrands

joinbrands.com

​JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.

IQFluence

IQFluence

iqfluence.io

QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me

inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.

Influentials

Influentials

influentials.com

We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.

Influencer Searcher

Influencer Searcher

influencersearcher.com

Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...

influData

influData

infludata.com

influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...

HOLLYFY

HOLLYFY

hollyfy.com

AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.

Drope.me

Drope.me

drope.me

Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...

CreatorsJet

CreatorsJet

creatorsjet.com

CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.

CreatorDB

CreatorDB

creatordb.app

CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...

Creable

Creable

creable.com

Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...

Brinfer

Brinfer

brinfer.com

With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...

Boksi.com

Boksi.com

boksi.com

Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.

atisfyreach

atisfyreach

atisfyreach.com

First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...

Ampifi.io

Ampifi.io

ampifi.io

Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.

Aggero Software

Aggero Software

aggero.io

Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...

Woomio

Woomio

home.woomio.com

Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI

Wednesday.app

Wednesday.app

wednesday.app

Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...

Phlanx.com

Phlanx.com

phlanx.com

Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.

Ninja Influence

Ninja Influence

ninjainfluence.com

Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...

Modash

Modash

modash.io

The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.

Kolsquare

Kolsquare

kolsquare.com

Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.

Keymailer

Keymailer

keymailer.co

The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...

Influential

Influential

influential.co

Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.

Influence4You

Influence4You

influence4you.com

The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

impulze.ai

Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs

Embold

Embold

embold.co

Embold è la piattaforma canadese di influencer marketing di riferimento, che collega i marchi con oltre 9.000 micro-influencer locali. Semplifica la gestione delle campagne, la revisione dei contenuti e i pagamenti degli influencer. Approfitta delle nostre soluzioni su misura, tra cui campagne gesti...

Campaygn

Campaygn

campaygn.com

CAMPAYGN è una soluzione software basata sui dati di Influencer Marketing che ottimizza il flusso di lavoro e le strategie di Influencer Marketing. Ci dedichiamo ad Aziende e Gruppi di grandi e medie dimensioni. Abbiamo soluzioni per te in ogni fase dell'influencer marketing: ◾ Identifica e scopri c...

Atisfyre

Atisfyre

atisfyre.com

Atisfyre è una piattaforma di influencer completa basata sull'intelligenza artificiale che consente a milioni di influencer di connettersi con marchi globali per potenti collaborazioni. E meglio ancora: Atisfyre è completamente GRATUITO per gli influencer. Atisfyre nasce dalla nostra passione di riv...

