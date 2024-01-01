Alternative - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
Claude è un assistente AI di nuova generazione per le tue attività, indipendentemente dalle dimensioni.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Voiceover AI e generatore video AI. Produci il tuo prossimo contenuto audiovisivo professionale senza spendere soldi per assumere attori, telecamere o apparecchiature audio
AfforAI
afforai.com
Il tuo secondo cervello per massimizzare la produttività. Afforai è un chatbot AI che cerca, riassume e traduce informazioni da più fonti per produrre ricerche affidabili. Alimenta lunghi documenti di ricerca con pile di requisiti di conformità aridi ed estrai i risultati chiave di cui hai bisogno.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn semplifica la pulizia, l'etichettatura e la visualizzazione del feedback dei clienti, tutto in un unico posto. Alimentato da un'intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia.
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...