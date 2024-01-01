Alternative - HeyLink.me
Pictory
pictory.ai
La potente intelligenza artificiale di Pictory ti consente di creare e modificare video di qualità professionale utilizzando testo, senza competenze tecniche richieste o software da scaricare.
vidIQ
vidiq.com
vidIQ ti aiuta ad acquisire gli strumenti e le conoscenze necessarie per far crescere il tuo pubblico più velocemente su YouTube e oltre.
Minea
app.minea.com
Minea è lo strumento di ricerca di prodotti e-commerce definitivo. Minea tiene traccia di tutti gli annunci su tutte le reti. Annunci di Facebook, posizionamenti di prodotti di influencer, Snapspy, tutte le reti vengono monitorate. Smetti di pagare adspy 149€ per una rete e scopri Minea.
Ripl
ripl.com
Ripl consente alle piccole imprese di creare video animati, collage, presentazioni e post di immagini statiche a più livelli dall'aspetto professionale in pochi minuti, nonché di pianificare o pubblicare istantaneamente su Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter e YouTube. Il tutto con app browser mo...
Predis
predis.ai
ChatGPT + Canva + Hootsuite = Predis.ai! Genera e condividi video, caroselli, post con immagini singole tramite intelligenza artificiale nel linguaggio del tuo marchio.
Bio Link
bio.link
Un link bio ti consente di collegarti a tutte le tue pagine (siti web, negozi, blog, post sui social, video, qualsiasi cosa) rendendo più facile per il tuo pubblico scoprire tutti i tuoi contenuti. Piattaforme come Instagram, Twitter e TikTok consentono solo un collegamento nella biografia. Co...
Submagic
submagic.co
Migliora i tuoi video con i sottotitoli basati sull'intelligenza artificiale 🚀 Sottotitoli semplici con emoji perfetti e parole chiave evidenziate in modo intelligente, il tutto generato dall'intelligenza artificiale.
Smash Balloon
smashballoon.com
Plugin di feed di social media completamente personalizzabili per WordPress. Visualizza i tuoi feed Facebook, Instagram, Twitter e YouTube: scelto da 1,3 milioni di utenti.
Blog2Social
blog2social.com
Automazione dei social media per siti Web e blog WordPress. Pubblica automaticamente, ricondividi, pubblica in modo incrociato e pianifica automaticamente i tuoi contenuti su più piattaforme social come Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest e molte altre. Condividi automaticamente i tuo...
Inflact
inflact.com
KIT DI STRUMENTI DI MARKETING PER INSTAGRAM Adatta il tuo account Instagram al business con strumenti intelligenti: crea un pubblico target, interagisci con i clienti e pianifica i contenuti. Aiuta i potenziali clienti a scoprire i tuoi prodotti e a fidelizzare la marca in 3 passaggi.
Inksprout
inksprout.co
Realizza video social coinvolgenti e di piccole dimensioni in pochi secondi dal tuo blog con sottotitoli basati sull'intelligenza artificiale.
Connectio
useconnectio.com
Automatizza e ottimizza la tua pubblicità su Facebook.
LiveReacting
livereacting.com
Esegui streaming live interattivi. LiveReacting ti aiuta a ottenere più follower e coinvolgimento aggiungendo video, giochi, conti alla rovescia e sondaggi preregistrati al tuo stream.
Publing
publing.co
Publing collects posts from social media platforms and displays these posts across pre-designed screens, websites, ad screens and out of home advertising. Publing helps businesses to build up their online communication with a well-designed fully customised screen using content curation features. ...
Panvy
panvy.com
Panvy can help you grow your SMM business fast and easily. Panvy's team have successfully done a number of cutting-edge SMM projects now leading the market. Today Panvy offers you to share Panvy's success and get your own online business in several clicks for only $5. Don't miss the opportunity to s...
LiveCaster 3
livecaster.in
Livecaster is a windows based app that allows users to go live with pre-recorded videos on Facebook & YouTube and other live video platforms. It also supports multiple social media accounts. Get more views and get a bigger audience by using live videos for video marketing. This traffic booster provi...
Growapp
growapp.digital
IA powered social media management tool to write, approve, schedule, analyze and compare content on social media.
EmbedStories
embedsocial.com
EmbedSocial is a complete UGC platform that helps brands to increase engagement, build trust, and sell more with the help of their customers. EmbedSocial does this by providing official API integrations with all major social media networks and creating services that sync EmbedSocial's customers’ us...
Drop
usedrop.io
Drop is revolutionizing social commerce by enabling brands and retailers to sell directly through Instagram Direct Messages. With Drop's platform, businesses can easily capture their audience on social media, boost conversion rates, and turn followers into life-long customers.
Dream100.Ai
dream100.ai
Dream100.ai is an innovative tool born from the intersection of cutting-edge AI technology and the potent strategy of Dream100 Engagement. Used for engaging with the LinkedIn posts of Dream100 (LinkedIn creators who can influence Dream clients of a Niche) with human-like comments using AI. Most B2B ...
CrowdSpark
crowdspark.com
CrowdSpark is an all-in-one solution for brands and media companies to build connections and community by gathering, managing and publishing user-generated content.
eCairn
ecairn.com
eCairn is a software company specializing in Social Intelligence for Sales, Marketing, and Community Management eCairn, delivers Financial Advisors a social media prospecting solution to discover groups of digital affluents and build relationships that grow business. More specifically: * Map "trib...
Beauty Clout
beautyclout.com
Beauty Clout is an influencer marketplace for beauty and fashion.
Audiogram
getaudiogram.com
Audiogram creates powerful tools to help audio creatives attract the audience their podcast deserves with social video. Audiogram converts your best audio moments into engaging audiograms. * Capture new listeners. Over 1000 podcasts later, we’re confident about building content for a winning promo...
Wizdeo Analytics
analytics.wizdeo.com
Wizdeo is a leading YouTube digital agency working with top European brands, with to date a total of +160 Branded Content videos having generated +55 million natural views for its customers. We work with all industry sectors including FMCG, gaming, mobile apps, toys and NGOs. Wizdeo’s agency and MC...
Stim Social
stimsocial.com
Stim Social helps to increase your exposure and connect with new customers on Instagram.
PerfectPost
perfectpost.social
PerfectPost is a French-based company located in Tours. PerfectPost's mission is to empower individuals to harness the full potential of LinkedIn, a platform we hold dear. PerfectPost aims to make LinkedIn accessible to everyone, providing opportunities for success similar to those we’ve experienced...
Kimola
kimola.com
Kimola is a ResTech company that offers SaaS products for research professionals. Kimola Analytics provides different aspects of a specific consumer audience’s lifestyle. These audiences are getting defined by users and generated by Kimola’s artificial intelligence engine. So that advertisers can u...
Flockler
flockler.com
lockler platform enables brands to collate, analyse and display user-generated social content on their services, increasing conversion rates and dwell time. Flockler is trusted by likes of Penguin Books, Royal Mail, Visit Britain, and UEFA. 30-day free trial on all plans and monthly subscription fe...
Warfare Plugins
warfareplugins.com
Social Warfare helps you get your audience to share your content in the best way possible-- the way you want it shared!
Viral Pitch
viralpitch.co
Viralpitch is a self-serve influencer marketing platform that connects brands with social media influencers to promote their products or services. The platform provides a marketplace where brands can browse and select influencers based on their audience demographics, engagement rates, and other rele...
ReplyMind
replymind.com
ReplyMind is a SaaS tool designed to generate thoughtful replies on LinkedIn, Twitter & Product Hunt. ReplyMind positions itself as the go-to personal assistant for networking on social media platforms. By offering a seamless and one-click automated reply tool, ReplyMind empowers users to effortles...
Postwise
postwise.ai
Meet Postwise, the AI-powered solution for crafting the perfect social media post. Boost your engagement and reach on social media with cutting-edge AI, trained exclusively on the world's best performing posts. Join the thousands of satisfied users who have already experienced the power of Postwis...
Pinflux
pinflux.in
Pinflux is a digital tool that allows you to boost your business on Pinterest. Pinflux is the growing traffic source for e-commerce, websites, blogs, and even social networks. With the development of Pinterest, you can use Pinflux to find content, automate the task, and drive floods of traffic. Fea...
OneAll
oneall.com
Reunite and access your user data originating from different sources in a state-of-the-art security environment powered by web-delivered tools and a full-fledged JSON/REST API. Focus on your users and let us take care of the technology.
MyTweetAlerts
mytweetalerts.com
MyTweetAlerts is your personal twitter assistant built to find and deliver the tweets most important to you.
SocialWall Pro
socialwallpro.com
SocialWall Pro provides social walls to reach, engage, and connect live audiences at events, meetings, conferences, brand activations and online. Our full-featured solution boosts your social strategy and gets results with powerful tools including gamification, sponsorship options, custom design, mo...
Supergrow
supergrow.ai
Supergrow helps you grow your audience on LinkedIn Key Features: * Ideas generator * Post generator * Carousel Maker * Engage & build relationships * Content style to write in your own style Why Choose SuperGrow.ai? 1. Trusted by over 3,000+ professionals across various industries 2. No credit car...
Ayrshare
ayrshare.com
Ayrshare's APIs provide the core infrastructure for social media posting, management, and analytics. The Ayrshare API takes care of the social media infrastructure so you don't have to. Your team can focus on building your product instead of stitching together and maintaining multiple social media ...
LinkTube
linktube.com
# Instagram Bio has a limit of One Link, LINKTUBE permanently resolves it & allows to Add Multiple Links in INSTAGRAM BIO. LinkTube is your personalized landing page that can easily drive traffic, visibility, and engagement for all your content. Ultimately, LinkTube is a one-click gateway for all ...
Kicksta
kicksta.co
Kickstart your Instagram following and convert your followers into customers. Kicksta connects you with the people who love what you do, and Kicksta excels in helping you monetize those relationships - in a big way - on Instagram. Kicksta's customized campaigns get these people to be part of your i...
TweetFull
tweetfull.com
Tweetfull is a Twitter growth automation software established in 2013. For over a decade, it has assisted users in expanding their audience on Twitter, enabling many to rise as influencers within their respective domains. The platform offers a range of tools designed to optimize and increase engagem...
GetFans
getfans.io
GetFans.io is a worldwide leader in the YouTube promotions and marketing industry. The platform was developed by experts who managed to create a state of the art algorithm that is constantly improving day after day, making sure your YouTube channel & videos goes viral.
Viral Content Bee
viralcontentbee.com
Viral Content Bee is a web based platform that utilizes a crowd-sourcing model to facilitate the generation of REAL social media buzz on quality content from sites like Twitter, Facebook, StumbleUpon, Pinterest and Google+. The basic idea is that you browse the user dashboard to find content that f...
Social Press Kit
socialpresskit.com
adnomaly
adnomaly.de
Proteggi le tue operazioni sui media e previeni spese pubblicitarie errate: rilevamento efficiente delle anomalie per gli acquirenti dei media, salvaguardando le tue campagne da spese inutili e massimizzando il ROI. Budget sbagliato? Targeting sbagliato? Account violato? Questi sono solo alcuni ese...
Ad Targeting
adtargeting.io
AdTargeting è uno strumento di targeting per interessi di Facebook che aiuta gli inserzionisti a trovare migliaia di interessi nascosti di Facebook.
Lnk.Bio
lnk.bio
Lnk.Bio è una startup posseduta e guidata da donne di colore. È uno dei 3 ideatori dello spazio Link-in-Bio e: * è il secondo servizio di link in bio più grande al mondo in termini di creatori/utenti; * include i domini: Lnk.bio, Lnk.at e Ln.ki * Lnk.Bio è l'URL link-in-bio più popolare e più poten...
Hypage
hypage.com
Hy.page ti consente di vendere nel tuo link bio. Con le integrazioni a Stripe e Paypal, puoi raccogliere donazioni dai fan, richieste a pagamento, vendere prodotti e abbonamenti a contenuti esclusivi.
Tagembed
tagembed.com
Tagembed è un aggregatore di social media che raccoglie e visualizza contenuti accattivanti generati dagli utenti da qualsiasi rete di social media come Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Tiktok, Google Reviews, Airbnb e 21+ Networks. Il contenuto curato viene quindi incorporato tramite widget c...
Keepface
keepface.com
Keepface è uno strumento SaaS che consente ai marchi di eseguire campagne di influencer marketing e di sostegno dei dipendenti e dei clienti attraverso un'unica piattaforma per massimizzare il ROI del marketing. Keepface è in rapida crescita negli Stati Uniti, nell'area MENA e in Asia con circa 400....
galleri5
galleri5.com
galleri5 aiuta i brand a potenziare i flussi di lavoro dei loro creatori. La suite di soluzioni leader del settore di galleri5 per analisi, marketing e commercio gode della fiducia di marchi come H&M, MANGO, Nautica e Myntra, consentendo a decine di migliaia di creatori di monetizzare il proprio tal...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory è un'azienda tecnologica di marketing all'avanguardia che fornisce la principale suite di marketing mobile-first. La soluzione chiavi in mano consente alle aziende di migliorare le proprie campagne di marketing dando loro il potere di affascinare, coinvolgere e convertire le persone che co...
Curator
curator.io
Il modo più semplice per aggiungere gratuitamente un feed social al tuo sito Curator è un aggregatore di social media gratuito per sempre che ti aiuta a raccogliere e visualizzare contenuti. Configura il tuo feed in meno di 5 minuti.
Engage AI
engage-ai.co
Engage AI crea commenti per consentirti di coinvolgere potenziali clienti su LinkedIn su larga scala. Risparmia ore scrivendo commenti per attirare i tuoi potenziali clienti e ottenere conversioni più rapide con ogni touchpoint aggiunto.