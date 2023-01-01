Alternative - EventPipe
Paperless Post
paperlesspost.com
Personalizza inviti, volantini e auguri online che riflettono il tuo stile personale, per matrimoni, vacanze, compleanni e tutti i momenti che contano.
Eventors
eventors.com
The ideal Marketplace to Connect with Event Planners & Venues ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ ~ It doesn’t matter what you’re a vendor of — or if you’ve never been a vendor before. If you can provide something of value to the world, then you can get paid for it on Eventors. Love to grill? Offer up your services to ...
Event Mender
eventmender.com
We’re building the go-to marketplace for event professionals to help them find the right platform and partner for their virtual or hybrid events. More coming soon!
Eventgroove
eventgroove.com
Eventgroove is a self-service platform that allows event aggregators and national and international nonprofits to organize, promote, and sell tickets online for your virtual, hybrid, and in-person events and fundraisers. Combined with our fundraising capabilities and premium e-commerce solutions, yo...
Event Always
eventalways.com
Launch your next event or a corporate get-together with the award-winning event management firm - EventAlways. Find upcoming conferences in Mumbai or anywhere around you with the help of EventAlways event listings.
Elevent
bookelevent.com
Easily find & book the best virtual and in-person experiences for your team or clients. Choose from Virtual Games, Team Building Activities, Happy Hour, Food Tasting & more!
CONREGO
conrego.com
CONREGO is a comprehensive Event Management Software designed to streamline and enhance the entire event planning process. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, CONREGO enables you to effortlessly create and manage events of all sizes. From online registration and ticketing to atte...
Confetti
withconfetti.com
Confetti’s mission is to disrupt the event planning industry, streamlining the process for both event organizers and vendors by providing a quality experience and excellent customer service. ✨ We want our experiences to make life memorable and empower organizations to build stronger teams and better...
Chasma Event
chasma.io
Chasma Event is mobile event management software for employee events or any event across your organization. It automates invitations, RSVPs, details and directions, and resources for any size gathering.
ticketmatic
ticketmatic.com
Ticketmatic allows developers to easily set up powerful and reliable event ticketing exactly the way they want. To achieve this, Ticketmatic offers a proven and feature-rich ticketing system with complete API, powerful design tools, robust architecture, and strong technical support.
Sendomatic
sendomatic.com
Sendo Online Invitations assist individuals and organizations with creating and managing events online.
Explori
explori.com
Explori has many unique features which make it quick and easy for events professionals to analyse the performance of their events. Create insights that you can confidently rely on year-on-year and put your results into context by benchmarking against other events in your portfolio or category. - See...
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
DynamO Pricing
dynamopricing.com
DynamO is a technology company providing fully automated, demand-based dynamic pricing tool for venues and event organizers. DynamO’s software boosts ticket sales revenue immediately, helps sell-out all the tickets or fill bigger venues and drastically reduces time and energy spent on proper pricing...
boothX
boothx.app
Nel frenetico mondo degli affari di oggi, una gestione efficace degli eventi è essenziale affinché le aziende possano creare esperienze di grande impatto e connettersi con potenziali clienti. Con l’avvento della tecnologia, gli organizzatori di eventi fanno sempre più affidamento su strumenti innova...
Blerter
blerter.com
Blerter è una piattaforma di distribuzione di eventi semplice e facile da usare che ti aiuta a centralizzare le comunicazioni, le operazioni e i processi di sicurezza, collegando l'intero team in un unico posto. Semplifica la consegna, sii preparato per le cose che possono andare storte e aumenta il...
Billetto UK
billetto.co.uk
Billetto è un software di biglietteria gratuito che gestisce e promuove eventi, vende biglietti online e tiene traccia dell'andamento dell'evento.
BeatSwitch
beatswitch.com
Software modulare per la gestione di festival ed eventi musicali che ti consente di gestire le operazioni del festival, gli accrediti, i team e gli artisti.
PopBookings
popbookings.com
Con PopBookings puoi tenere tutto in un unico posto in modo che tutti siano sulla stessa pagina. Semplificare i processi aziendali relativi al personale aiuta a mantenere te e il tuo team organizzati. Tutti possono fare riferimento alle stesse informazioni all'interno dell'account. Risparmia tempo c...
Concierge
conciergeteam.co
Il Concierge Team aiuta i gestori di eventi a inviare messaggi di testo (SMS) programmati e bidirezionali con gli ospiti dell'evento.
Guestboard
guestboard.co
Guestboard è uno strumento di pianificazione e comunicazione di eventi tutto in uno gratuito in cui puoi organizzare eventi per gruppi da 10 a 1000+ con un elenco chiaro degli invitati. Essendo una piattaforma modulare, Guestboard ti consente di scegliere gli strumenti esatti di cui ha bisogno il tu...
EventSpace
eventspace.com
EventSpace.com è un'applicazione Web e una piattaforma di ottimizzazione del flusso di lavoro che fornisce integrazioni software, dati utilizzabili e un'esperienza di social networking brandizzata per farti risparmiare tempo, prevenire errori e ridurre i costi associati alla pianificazione e alla re...
SponsorPitch
sponsorpitch.com
SponsorPitch consente le partnership semplificando il processo di vendita delle sponsorizzazioni. Puoi sfruttare i nostri dati per cercare, scoprire ed eseguire due diligence sui marchi. Hai anche uno spazio dove mostrare la tua presentazione. Cinque vantaggi chiave di SponsorPitch: 1. Fornitura di ...
Feathr
feathr.co
Feathr è la piattaforma di marketing senza scopo di lucro, creata appositamente per aiutare le organizzazioni a ottenere maggiore impatto e maggiori entrate. Con pubblicità, e-mail, social media e strumenti di coinvolgimento digitale di facile utilizzo, Feathr ti aiuta ad aumentare la consapevolezza...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent offre una piattaforma di eventi all-in-one per qualsiasi evento e ogni evento. La nostra piattaforma semplifica la gestione di ogni fase del ciclo di vita dell'evento fornendoti allo stesso tempo i dati e gli approfondimenti necessari per massimizzare il tuo valore. Di persona, virtuale o ibri...