Alternative - Draxlr

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau (francese per "tavolino" letteralmente, usato anche per significare "immagine"; pl. tableaux o, raramente, tableaus) può riferirsi a:

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker è un software di business intelligence e una piattaforma di analisi dei big data che ti aiuta a esplorare, analizzare e condividere facilmente analisi aziendali in tempo reale.

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Notebook gestiti per data scientist e ricercatori.

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Software di business intelligence e analisi. Zoho Analytics è un software di BI e analisi dei dati self-service che ti consente di analizzare visivamente i tuoi dati, creare visualizzazioni di dati straordinarie e scoprire informazioni nascoste in pochi minuti.

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Software di business intelligence che libera le informazioni di cui hai disperatamente bisogno per alimentare la crescita e trasformare il tuo business.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud fornisce un set integrato di strumenti e prodotti di cloud computing affidabili e sicuri, aiutandoti a costruire infrastrutture cloud e data center in più regioni per potenziare la tua attività nel settore globale. Provalo gratuitamente.

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

Il modo più semplice e veloce per condividere dati e analisi all'interno della tua azienda. Un server di Business Intelligence open source che puoi installare in 5 minuti e che si connette a MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB e altro ancora! Chiunque può utilizzarlo per creare grafici, dashboard e report e-...

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Software di business intelligence di Sisense, leader del settore nella BI per dati complessi: prepara, analizza ed esplora facilmente dati in crescita da più fonti.

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Domo, Inc. è una società di software cloud con sede ad American Fork, Utah, Stati Uniti. È specializzato in strumenti di business intelligence e visualizzazione dei dati.

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode è una piattaforma dati collaborativa che combina SQL, R, Python e analisi visiva in un unico posto. Connetti, analizza e condividi più velocemente.

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

Klipfolio è una piattaforma di dashboard online per creare potenti dashboard aziendali in tempo reale per il tuo team o i tuoi clienti.

OpenText

OpenText

opentext.com

OpenText Corporation (scritto anche opentext) è una società canadese che sviluppa e vende software EIM (Enterprise Information Management). OpenText, con sede a Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, è la più grande società di software canadese dal 2014 e riconosciuta come uno dei 100 migliori datori di lavoro ...

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

Analisi SaaS end-to-end. HockeyStack è uno strumento di analisi SaaS che unifica dati di marketing, prodotti, entrate e vendite per scoprire informazioni nascoste, come l'LTV di una campagna o il tasso di abbandono di ciascun canale di marketing. Nessuna configurazione. Nessun codice. PROVA GRATIS

Cube

Cube

cubeanywhere.com

Le informazioni di cui hai bisogno per gestire il tuo business! Con costi, tempi e spese dei progetti in tempo reale, gestire progetti, attività e clienti è un gioco da ragazzi. Ottieni ricchi grafici interattivi a livello di membro del team, progetto, cliente e azienda. Sappiamo che la tua attività...

Chartio

Chartio

chartio.com

La soluzione di business intelligence e analisi basata su cloud di Chartio consente a chiunque di analizzare i propri dati dalle proprie applicazioni aziendali.

InsightBase

InsightBase

insightbase.ai

Chatta con il tuo database utilizzando l'intelligenza artificiale. Fai domande in linguaggio naturale e ottieni risposte in pochi secondi. Niente più query SQL, niente più data science.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy

microstrategy.com

La piattaforma di analisi aziendale e mobilità di MicroStrategy aiuta le aziende a creare e distribuire app di analisi e mobilità per trasformare il proprio business.

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex è una moderna piattaforma dati per la scienza e l'analisi dei dati. Notebook collaborativi, splendide app dati e sicurezza di livello aziendale.

Mineo

Mineo

mineo.app

Converti i notebook Python in app dati. Mineo è la piattaforma per esplorare i tuoi dati, creare e distribuire app dati basate su notebook potenziati Python.

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx fornisce la principale piattaforma cloud di analisi. Consentiamo a tutti di scoprire insight di grande impatto con l'automazione dell'analisi basata sull'intelligenza artificiale.

Cascade

Cascade

cascade.io

Cascade è il primo strumento di analisi avanzato creato per i team, che consente agli analisti di convertire set di dati di grandi dimensioni in approfondimenti predittivi personalizzati e condividere facilmente i risultati.

GoodData

GoodData

gooddata.com

GoodData è una piattaforma di BI e analisi incorporata che fornisce analisi veloci, affidabili e facili da usare. Pensato per tutti gli utenti aziendali.

Avora

Avora

avora.com

Avora AutoML riduce il tempo (a pochi secondi) per scoprire perché le metriche aziendali stanno cambiando con il rilevamento delle anomalie e l'analisi delle cause principali.

Holistics

Holistics

holistics.io

L'olistica consente a tutti di rispondere alle proprie domande sui dati senza disturbare i team tecnici. Niente più “frustrazioni legate alle code di richieste” sia per il team aziendale che per quello dedicato ai dati.

Workstream.io

Workstream.io

workstream.io

Workstream.io è l'hub per il tuo lavoro analitico. Cura i tuoi prodotti dati, organizzali, ottieni informazioni approfondite sull'impatto e collabora facilmente con le parti interessate.

Datazip

Datazip

datazip.io

Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, ...

Cube Analytics

Cube Analytics

cubeanalytics.com

Cube is an automation platform that empowers teams to easily create custom data and analytics applications in minutes, without writing code.

Kleene

Kleene

kleene.ai

Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...

Composable Analytics

Composable Analytics

composable.ai

Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.

TURBOARD

TURBOARD

turboard.com

TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.

Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics

pyramidanalytics.com

Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...

MachEye

MachEye

macheye.com

MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...

Caplena

Caplena

caplena.com

Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...

Planr

Planr

planr.com

Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...

Ikigai

Ikigai

ikigailabs.io

Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...

Epsilon3

Epsilon3

epsilon3.io

Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...

panintelligence

panintelligence

panintelligence.com

Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...

Bold BI

Bold BI

boldbi.com

Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...

CorralData

CorralData

corraldata.com

At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...

Targit

Targit

targit.com

At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...

ClicData

ClicData

clicdata.com

ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...

Bold Reports

Bold Reports

boldreports.com

Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...

Discern

Discern

discern.io

B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...

DataGPT

DataGPT

datagpt.com

DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like

Easy Insight

Easy Insight

easy-insight.com

Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...

Luzmo

Luzmo

luzmo.com

Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...

Savant Labs

Savant Labs

savantlabs.io

Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...

Knowi

Knowi

knowi.com

Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...

Lightdash

Lightdash

lightdash.com

Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...

datapine

datapine

datapine.com

datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!

Toucan

Toucan

jointoucan.com

Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Slingshot

Slingshot

slingshotapp.io

Slingshot potenzia il processo decisionale basato sui dati attraverso analisi in tempo reale perfettamente integrate con le funzionalità di gestione dei progetti e di collaborazione. Con un motore di business intelligence completo al centro, Slingshot offre agli utenti un collegamento diretto alle l...

Mediafly

Mediafly

mediafly.com

Il primo e unico punto di riferimento del B2B per l'abilitazione delle entrate Tutto ciò di cui il tuo team ha bisogno per coinvolgere gli acquirenti, preparare i venditori, quantificare il valore e ottimizzare continuamente le prestazioni. Una piattaforma modulare: garantisce una crescita prevedib...

