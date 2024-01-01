Alternative - Draxlr
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau (francese per "tavolino" letteralmente, usato anche per significare "immagine"; pl. tableaux o, raramente, tableaus) può riferirsi a:
Looker
looker.com
Looker è un software di business intelligence e una piattaforma di analisi dei big data che ti aiuta a esplorare, analizzare e condividere facilmente analisi aziendali in tempo reale.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Notebook gestiti per data scientist e ricercatori.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Software di business intelligence e analisi. Zoho Analytics è un software di BI e analisi dei dati self-service che ti consente di analizzare visivamente i tuoi dati, creare visualizzazioni di dati straordinarie e scoprire informazioni nascoste in pochi minuti.
Grow
grow.com
Software di business intelligence che libera le informazioni di cui hai disperatamente bisogno per alimentare la crescita e trasformare il tuo business.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud fornisce un set integrato di strumenti e prodotti di cloud computing affidabili e sicuri, aiutandoti a costruire infrastrutture cloud e data center in più regioni per potenziare la tua attività nel settore globale. Provalo gratuitamente.
Metabase
metabase.com
Il modo più semplice e veloce per condividere dati e analisi all'interno della tua azienda. Un server di Business Intelligence open source che puoi installare in 5 minuti e che si connette a MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB e altro ancora! Chiunque può utilizzarlo per creare grafici, dashboard e report e-...
Sisense
sisense.com
Software di business intelligence di Sisense, leader del settore nella BI per dati complessi: prepara, analizza ed esplora facilmente dati in crescita da più fonti.
Domo
domo.com
Domo, Inc. è una società di software cloud con sede ad American Fork, Utah, Stati Uniti. È specializzato in strumenti di business intelligence e visualizzazione dei dati.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode è una piattaforma dati collaborativa che combina SQL, R, Python e analisi visiva in un unico posto. Connetti, analizza e condividi più velocemente.
Klipfolio
klipfolio.com
Klipfolio è una piattaforma di dashboard online per creare potenti dashboard aziendali in tempo reale per il tuo team o i tuoi clienti.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (scritto anche opentext) è una società canadese che sviluppa e vende software EIM (Enterprise Information Management). OpenText, con sede a Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, è la più grande società di software canadese dal 2014 e riconosciuta come uno dei 100 migliori datori di lavoro ...
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Analisi SaaS end-to-end. HockeyStack è uno strumento di analisi SaaS che unifica dati di marketing, prodotti, entrate e vendite per scoprire informazioni nascoste, come l'LTV di una campagna o il tasso di abbandono di ciascun canale di marketing. Nessuna configurazione. Nessun codice. PROVA GRATIS
Cube
cubeanywhere.com
Le informazioni di cui hai bisogno per gestire il tuo business! Con costi, tempi e spese dei progetti in tempo reale, gestire progetti, attività e clienti è un gioco da ragazzi. Ottieni ricchi grafici interattivi a livello di membro del team, progetto, cliente e azienda. Sappiamo che la tua attività...
Chartio
chartio.com
La soluzione di business intelligence e analisi basata su cloud di Chartio consente a chiunque di analizzare i propri dati dalle proprie applicazioni aziendali.
InsightBase
insightbase.ai
Chatta con il tuo database utilizzando l'intelligenza artificiale. Fai domande in linguaggio naturale e ottieni risposte in pochi secondi. Niente più query SQL, niente più data science.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
La piattaforma di analisi aziendale e mobilità di MicroStrategy aiuta le aziende a creare e distribuire app di analisi e mobilità per trasformare il proprio business.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex è una moderna piattaforma dati per la scienza e l'analisi dei dati. Notebook collaborativi, splendide app dati e sicurezza di livello aziendale.
Mineo
mineo.app
Converti i notebook Python in app dati. Mineo è la piattaforma per esplorare i tuoi dati, creare e distribuire app dati basate su notebook potenziati Python.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx fornisce la principale piattaforma cloud di analisi. Consentiamo a tutti di scoprire insight di grande impatto con l'automazione dell'analisi basata sull'intelligenza artificiale.
Cascade
cascade.io
Cascade è il primo strumento di analisi avanzato creato per i team, che consente agli analisti di convertire set di dati di grandi dimensioni in approfondimenti predittivi personalizzati e condividere facilmente i risultati.
GoodData
gooddata.com
GoodData è una piattaforma di BI e analisi incorporata che fornisce analisi veloci, affidabili e facili da usare. Pensato per tutti gli utenti aziendali.
Avora
avora.com
Avora AutoML riduce il tempo (a pochi secondi) per scoprire perché le metriche aziendali stanno cambiando con il rilevamento delle anomalie e l'analisi delle cause principali.
Holistics
holistics.io
L'olistica consente a tutti di rispondere alle proprie domande sui dati senza disturbare i team tecnici. Niente più “frustrazioni legate alle code di richieste” sia per il team aziendale che per quello dedicato ai dati.
Workstream.io
workstream.io
Workstream.io è l'hub per il tuo lavoro analitico. Cura i tuoi prodotti dati, organizzali, ottieni informazioni approfondite sull'impatto e collabora facilmente con le parti interessate.
Datazip
datazip.io
Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, ...
Cube Analytics
cubeanalytics.com
Cube is an automation platform that empowers teams to easily create custom data and analytics applications in minutes, without writing code.
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Inte...
Composable Analytics
composable.ai
Composable Enterprise is the industry’s leading Intelligent DataOps platform that offers a full portfolio of capabilities for orchestration, automation and analytics, ensuring that analytics can be rapidly deployed into business workflows.
TURBOARD
turboard.com
TURBOARD is an all-in-one business intelligence suite. Equip anyone in your organization with an easy to use data analytics tool to empower all levels with actionable intelligence.
Pyramid Analytics
pyramidanalytics.com
Pyramid is a tier one, enterprise-grade Analytics Operating System that scales from single-user self-service analytics to thousand-user centralized deployments—covering simple-but-effective data visualizations to advanced machine learning capabilities. The agnostic Analytics OS features a universal ...
MachEye
macheye.com
MachEye’s augmented analytics platform transforms the way organizations integrate their data, decisions, and operations. While current business intelligence platforms only answer “what” questions on data, MachEye helps users answer “what, why, and how” scenarios for everyone at an organization. Deci...
Caplena
caplena.com
Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...
Planr
planr.com
Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...
Ikigai
ikigailabs.io
Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...
CorralData
corraldata.com
At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...
Targit
targit.com
At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...
DataGPT
datagpt.com
DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like
Easy Insight
easy-insight.com
Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Savant Labs
savantlabs.io
Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...
Knowi
knowi.com
Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...
Lightdash
lightdash.com
Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Toucan
jointoucan.com
Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Slingshot
slingshotapp.io
Slingshot potenzia il processo decisionale basato sui dati attraverso analisi in tempo reale perfettamente integrate con le funzionalità di gestione dei progetti e di collaborazione. Con un motore di business intelligence completo al centro, Slingshot offre agli utenti un collegamento diretto alle l...
Mediafly
mediafly.com
Il primo e unico punto di riferimento del B2B per l'abilitazione delle entrate Tutto ciò di cui il tuo team ha bisogno per coinvolgere gli acquirenti, preparare i venditori, quantificare il valore e ottimizzare continuamente le prestazioni. Una piattaforma modulare: garantisce una crescita prevedib...