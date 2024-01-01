WebCatalog

Alternative - Domo

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau (francese per "tavolino" letteralmente, usato anche per significare "immagine"; pl. tableaux o, raramente, tableaus) può riferirsi a:

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker è un software di business intelligence e una piattaforma di analisi dei big data che ti aiuta a esplorare, analizzare e condividere facilmente analisi aziendali in tempo reale.

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Software di business intelligence e analisi. Zoho Analytics è un software di BI e analisi dei dati self-service che ti consente di analizzare visivamente i tuoi dati, creare visualizzazioni di dati straordinarie e scoprire informazioni nascoste in pochi minuti.

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Software di business intelligence di Sisense, leader del settore nella BI per dati complessi: prepara, analizza ed esplora facilmente dati in crescita da più fonti.

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode è una piattaforma dati collaborativa che combina SQL, R, Python e analisi visiva in un unico posto. Connetti, analizza e condividi più velocemente.

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex è una moderna piattaforma dati per la scienza e l'analisi dei dati. Notebook collaborativi, splendide app dati e sicurezza di livello aziendale.

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx fornisce la principale piattaforma cloud di analisi. Consentiamo a tutti di scoprire insight di grande impatto con l'automazione dell'analisi basata sull'intelligenza artificiale.

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Analisi di siti Web e prodotti eseguite correttamente: finalmente! Il monitoraggio Spotless™ di Usermaven acquisisce automaticamente tutti gli eventi, eliminando la dipendenza dagli sviluppatori e rendendolo lo strumento di analisi più semplice per gli esperti di marketing e gli addetti ai lavori.

Esplora

WebCatalog Desktop

Assistenza

Società

Informazioni legali

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.