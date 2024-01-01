Alternative - Domo
Tableau
tableau.com
Looker
looker.com
Looker è un software di business intelligence e una piattaforma di analisi dei big data che ti aiuta a esplorare, analizzare e condividere facilmente analisi aziendali in tempo reale.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Software di business intelligence e analisi. Zoho Analytics è un software di BI e analisi dei dati self-service che ti consente di analizzare visivamente i tuoi dati, creare visualizzazioni di dati straordinarie e scoprire informazioni nascoste in pochi minuti.
Sisense
sisense.com
Software di business intelligence di Sisense, leader del settore nella BI per dati complessi: prepara, analizza ed esplora facilmente dati in crescita da più fonti.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode è una piattaforma dati collaborativa che combina SQL, R, Python e analisi visiva in un unico posto. Connetti, analizza e condividi più velocemente.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex è una moderna piattaforma dati per la scienza e l'analisi dei dati. Notebook collaborativi, splendide app dati e sicurezza di livello aziendale.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx fornisce la principale piattaforma cloud di analisi. Consentiamo a tutti di scoprire insight di grande impatto con l'automazione dell'analisi basata sull'intelligenza artificiale.
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...
Phocas Software
phocassoftware.com
Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Usermaven
usermaven.com
Analisi di siti Web e prodotti eseguite correttamente: finalmente! Il monitoraggio Spotless™ di Usermaven acquisisce automaticamente tutti gli eventi, eliminando la dipendenza dagli sviluppatori e rendendolo lo strumento di analisi più semplice per gli esperti di marketing e gli addetti ai lavori.