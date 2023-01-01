Alternative - Dealers United
Costruisci qualsiasi cosa con i collegamenti web. elink ha tutto il necessario per salvare segnalibri e creare pagine Web, newsletter via e-mail, widget di siti Web RSS, collegamenti biografici sociali, social wall, contenuti automatizzati e altro ancora. Crea contenuti in pochi minuti!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io è un abbreviatore di URL white label che crea collegamenti brevi su domini con marchio. Accorcia, personalizza e condividi gli URL brandizzati con il tuo pubblico.
Revue
getrevue.co
Costruisci un pubblico fedele. Revue consente a scrittori ed editori di inviare facilmente newsletter editoriali e di essere pagati.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Aggiungi pixel di retargeting, inviti all'azione personalizzati, domini personalizzati a qualsiasi collegamento che condividi, personalizza l'aspetto della miniatura del collegamento e retargetizza chiunque abbia fatto clic.
Radio.co
radio.co
Vuoi creare una stazione radio? Automatizza la tua programmazione, trasmetti in diretta e monitora gli ascoltatori da un'unica piattaforma facile da usare. Benvenuti su Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops è una piattaforma di marketing virale e di riferimento per lanciare concorsi di classificazione, concorsi a premi, programmi di pre-lancio e di riferimento.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Collabora con ShareASale per entrare a far parte della nostra fidata rete di marketing di affiliazione. La nostra rete offre soluzioni di marketing per i nostri partner.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence è un servizio di influencer marketing che consente a brand e influencer di connettersi, collaborare e raggiungere i propri obiettivi.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer è il modo più economico, veloce e semplice per scoprire cosa sta realmente accadendo online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter offre un'esperienza di scrittura pulita e diretta per le persone che non cercano report avanzati o funzionalità per le aziende.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
L'originale mercato dei nomi brandizzabili con oltre 100.000 nomi commerciali curati da esperti tra cui scegliere. Ottieni il dominio .com e un logo corrispondenti, oltre a consulenza gratuita sul branding da parte del nostro team.
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink è l'abbreviatore di URL più intelligente al mondo. Crea collegamenti che indirizzano dinamicamente gli utenti verso destinazioni diverse in base ai loro dispositivi, sistemi operativi, paesi e persino alla data del clic.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady è la piattaforma per gli esperti di marketing che desiderano ampliare le proprie campagne di chiamata. Mercato Pay-Per-Call, automazione lead-to-call e distribuzione dinamica delle chiamate
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Blog Management è una piattaforma che consente a editori, blogger e proprietari di siti Web di guadagnare denaro inserendo contenuti. È una piattaforma affidabile e credibile che ti consente di vendere guest post e contenuti sponsorizzati in modo legittimo. I proprietari di siti Web possono aggiunge...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social è una piattaforma pionieristica progettata per rivoluzionare il modo in cui le campagne di marketing digitale vengono sviluppate, approvate e lanciate. Fondamentalmente, Approved Social è un motore di feedback e approvazione collaborativo che consente ai team di marketing, alle agenz...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind è uno dei principali fornitori di widget completamente personalizzabili e gratuiti che possono essere integrati su qualsiasi sito web - in pochi minuti! Alcuni dei widget più di tendenza includono: Widget RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar e l'elenco potrebbe ...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
Lo strumento di controllo e-mail è basato su SMTP e fornisce la massima precisione e informazioni utili aggiuntive per convalidare/verificare tutti gli indirizzi e-mail. Inserisci un indirizzo email e fai clic su Verifica per vedere esattamente come funziona lo strumento di controllo email. Prova gr...
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
In MarketMate AI, la nostra missione è allineare vendite e marketing per amplificare la creatività e aumentare le entrate. Ci impegniamo a rendere l'intelligenza artificiale generativa più user-friendly per i flussi di lavoro di marketing reali. Essendo un'intuitiva piattaforma di marketing B2B basa...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi è uno strumento di Marketing Automation Omnichannel con più di 700.000 utenti in tutto il mondo, che consente a qualsiasi azienda (da un Micro Blogger a una gigantesca multinazionale) di gestire l'intero ciclo di vendita, dall'acquisizione di lead alla conversione e fidelizzazione dei clienti....
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink è un abbreviatore di URL progettato per proteggere gli utenti dalla perdita di traffico, dai collegamenti esterni danneggiati e dai mancati profitti.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop ti aiuterà a sfruttare Quora come canale di marketing. Con il tuo strumento di marketing puoi: - Scoprire le migliori domande su Quora - Lascia che l'intelligenza artificiale ti aiuti a rispondere alle domande in pochi minuti - Tieni traccia delle domande senza risposta con centinaia di visual...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave aiuta le aziende a incrementare il coinvolgimento e le conversioni offrendo immagini iper-personalizzate, GIF e pagine Web di video interattivi lungo tutto il percorso del cliente. Oltre 1500 team di vendita e marketing si affidano a noi per le loro esigenze di personalizzazione di e-mail, ...
Websays
websays.com
Websays è una società di servizi software focalizzata sulla ricerca web, sull'elaborazione del linguaggio naturale e sull'apprendimento automatico. Con un team misto di sviluppatori e analisti di dati, soddisfiamo le esigenze di data intelligence dei nostri clienti per gestire grandi volumi di dati ...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal: automatizza completamente le recensioni dei clienti online. Importa recensioni da Google, Facebook e altro ancora. Richieste di revisione automatiche. Bellissimi widget di testimonianze.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso è un analizzatore di siti Web gratuito. Fornisce report gratuiti per migliaia di siti Web. Per ogni sito web nel nostro ampio database puoi visualizzare analisi dettagliate, comprese statistiche sul traffico, guadagni mensili, informazioni sulla condivisione di Facebook, posizione del server w...
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
Noi, come esseri umani, siamo programmati per fidarci dei nostri sentimenti! Non importa quanto la tecnologia si trasformi, abbiamo ancora bisogno di una validazione per essere certi. WiserNotify ti aiuta a ottenere questa convalida. Ti aiuta a connetterti con il tuo cliente per aumentare la fiducia...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView è un software di analisi web che abbina gli indirizzi IP delle aziende che visitano il tuo sito web al nostro database per dirti i nomi di tali aziende e altro ancora.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow è la suite di conversazione omnicanale basata sull'intelligenza artificiale per il coinvolgimento dei clienti. La piattaforma all-in-one SleekFlow crea percorsi cliente personalizzati e senza soluzione di continuità attraverso i canali di messaggistica più utilizzati da tutti, tra cui What...