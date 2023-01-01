Alternative - datacube AI

WebCatalog

elink.io

Costruisci qualsiasi cosa con i collegamenti web. elink ha tutto il necessario per salvare segnalibri e creare pagine Web, newsletter via e-mail, widget di siti Web RSS, collegamenti biografici sociali, social wall, contenuti automatizzati e altro ancora. Crea contenuti in pochi minuti!

short.io

Short.io è un abbreviatore di URL white label che crea collegamenti brevi su domini con marchio. Accorcia, personalizza e condividi gli URL brandizzati con il tuo pubblico.

getrevue.co

Costruisci un pubblico fedele. Revue consente a scrittori ed editori di inviare facilmente newsletter editoriali e di essere pagati.

rocketlink.io

Aggiungi pixel di retargeting, inviti all'azione personalizzati, domini personalizzati a qualsiasi collegamento che condividi, personalizza l'aspetto della miniatura del collegamento e retargetizza chiunque abbia fatto clic.

radio.co

Vuoi creare una stazione radio? Automatizza la tua programmazione, trasmetti in diretta e monitora gli ascoltatori da un'unica piattaforma facile da usare. Benvenuti su Radio.co.

viral-loops.com

Viral Loops è una piattaforma di marketing virale e di riferimento per lanciare concorsi di classificazione, concorsi a premi, programmi di pre-lancio e di riferimento.

shareasale.com

Collabora con ShareASale per entrare a far parte della nostra fidata rete di marketing di affiliazione. La nostra rete offre soluzioni di marketing per i nostri partner.

intellifluence.com

Intellifluence è un servizio di influencer marketing che consente a brand e influencer di connettersi, collaborare e raggiungere i propri obiettivi.

branalyzer.com

Branalyzer è il modo più economico, veloce e semplice per scoprire cosa sta realmente accadendo online.

tinyletter.com

TinyLetter offre un'esperienza di scrittura pulita e diretta per le persone che non cercano report avanzati o funzionalità per le aziende.

brandbucket.com

L'originale mercato dei nomi brandizzabili con oltre 100.000 nomi commerciali curati da esperti tra cui scegliere. Ottieni il dominio .com e un logo corrispondenti, oltre a consulenza gratuita sul branding da parte del nostro team.

dealersunited.com

To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).

cooltool.com

CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.

conversionfly.com

ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.

chainfuel.com

With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.

carts.guru

Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...

campaigntracker.io

CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...

arrivalist.com

Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...

adpiler.com

Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...

admailr.com

Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.

adluge.com

AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.

51degrees.com

51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.

whatstool.business

Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.

vurvey.com

In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.

rivalflow.com

Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.

publisherdiscovery.com

Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...

origits.com

Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.

noosh.com

Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...

inboxmailers.com

We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.

hidemyacc.com

Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines

growthchamp.com

Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.

getcurious.io

GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...

geniechat.com

Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator

brandintelle.com

Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.

youvisit.com

THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...

weatherads.io

WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...

viloud.tv

Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...

getreviewrobin.com

Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...

responsesource.com

Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...

geniuslink.com

Geniuslink è l'abbreviatore di URL più intelligente al mondo. Crea collegamenti che indirizzano dinamicamente gli utenti verso destinazioni diverse in base ai loro dispositivi, sistemi operativi, paesi e persino alla data del clic.

callerready.com

CallerReady è la piattaforma per gli esperti di marketing che desiderano ampliare le proprie campagne di chiamata. Mercato Pay-Per-Call, automazione lead-to-call e distribuzione dinamica delle chiamate

blogmanagement.io

Blog Management è una piattaforma che consente a editori, blogger e proprietari di siti Web di guadagnare denaro inserendo contenuti. È una piattaforma affidabile e credibile che ti consente di vendere guest post e contenuti sponsorizzati in modo legittimo. I proprietari di siti Web possono aggiunge...

approvedsocial.io

Approved Social è una piattaforma pionieristica progettata per rivoluzionare il modo in cui le campagne di marketing digitale vengono sviluppate, approvate e lanciate. Fondamentalmente, Approved Social è un motore di feedback e approvazione collaborativo che consente ai team di marketing, alle agenz...

feed.mikle.com

FeedWind è uno dei principali fornitori di widget completamente personalizzabili e gratuiti che possono essere integrati su qualsiasi sito web - in pochi minuti! Alcuni dei widget più di tendenza includono: Widget RSS Facebook Widget Twitter Widget YouTube Widget Google Calendar e l'elenco potrebbe ...

bulkemailchecker.com

Lo strumento di controllo e-mail è basato su SMTP e fornisce la massima precisione e informazioni utili aggiuntive per convalidare/verificare tutti gli indirizzi e-mail. Inserisci un indirizzo email e fai clic su Verifica per vedere esattamente come funziona lo strumento di controllo email. Prova gr...

adspyder.io

AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...

marketmateai.com

In MarketMate AI, la nostra missione è allineare vendite e marketing per amplificare la creatività e aumentare le entrate. Ci impegniamo a rendere l'intelligenza artificiale generativa più user-friendly per i flussi di lavoro di marketing reali. Essendo un'intuitiva piattaforma di marketing B2B basa...

e-goi.com

E-goi è uno strumento di Marketing Automation Omnichannel con più di 700.000 utenti in tutto il mondo, che consente a qualsiasi azienda (da un Micro Blogger a una gigantesca multinazionale) di gestire l'intero ciclo di vendita, dall'acquisizione di lead alla conversione e fidelizzazione dei clienti....

capsulink.com

Capsulink è un abbreviatore di URL progettato per proteggere gli utenti dalla perdita di traffico, dai collegamenti esterni danneggiati e dai mancati profitti.

shared.domains

Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...

fixyourfunnel.com

Fix Your Funnel extends Infusionsoft by Keap's base functionality to include texting and calling. Features include: * Two way texting * Automated texting conversations for lead capture * Campaign Builder messaging * Trackable Links (apply tag to contact when tapped) * Image and contact card attachme...

headbidder.net

Focus on the core part of your business that brings money, use HeadBidder.net for mechanic ad management work that is automated on the platform. The Header Bidding management platform is made for publishers and online-ad professional teams. Combines wrapped up ready-to-go features and tools: contain...

qapop.com

QApop ti aiuterà a sfruttare Quora come canale di marketing. Con il tuo strumento di marketing puoi: - Scoprire le migliori domande su Quora - Lascia che l'intelligenza artificiale ti aiuti a rispondere alle domande in pochi minuti - Tieni traccia delle domande senza risposta con centinaia di visual...

nexweave.com

Nexweave aiuta le aziende a incrementare il coinvolgimento e le conversioni offrendo immagini iper-personalizzate, GIF e pagine Web di video interattivi lungo tutto il percorso del cliente. Oltre 1500 team di vendita e marketing si affidano a noi per le loro esigenze di personalizzazione di e-mail, ...

websays.com

Websays è una società di servizi software focalizzata sulla ricerca web, sull'elaborazione del linguaggio naturale e sull'apprendimento automatico. Con un team misto di sviluppatori e analisti di dati, soddisfiamo le esigenze di data intelligence dei nostri clienti per gestire grandi volumi di dati ...

endorsal.io

Endorsal: automatizza completamente le recensioni dei clienti online. Importa recensioni da Google, Facebook e altro ancora. Richieste di revisione automatiche. Bellissimi widget di testimonianze.

hupso.co

Hupso è un analizzatore di siti Web gratuito. Fornisce report gratuiti per migliaia di siti Web. Per ogni sito web nel nostro ampio database puoi visualizzare analisi dettagliate, comprese statistiche sul traffico, guadagni mensili, informazioni sulla condivisione di Facebook, posizione del server w...

wisernotify.com

Noi, come esseri umani, siamo programmati per fidarci dei nostri sentimenti! Non importa quanto la tecnologia si trasformi, abbiamo ancora bisogno di una validazione per essere certi. WiserNotify ti aiuta a ottenere questa convalida. Ti aiuta a connetterti con il tuo cliente per aumentare la fiducia...

multiview.com

VisitorView è un software di analisi web che abbina gli indirizzi IP delle aziende che visitano il tuo sito web al nostro database per dirti i nomi di tali aziende e altro ancora.

sleekflow.io

SleekFlow è la suite di conversazione omnicanale basata sull'intelligenza artificiale per il coinvolgimento dei clienti. La piattaforma all-in-one SleekFlow crea percorsi cliente personalizzati e senza soluzione di continuità attraverso i canali di messaggistica più utilizzati da tutti, tra cui What...

