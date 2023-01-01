Alternative - Appsero
elink.io
elink.io
Costruisci qualsiasi cosa con i collegamenti web. elink ha tutto il necessario per salvare segnalibri e creare pagine Web, newsletter via e-mail, widget di siti Web RSS, collegamenti biografici sociali, social wall, contenuti automatizzati e altro ancora. Crea contenuti in pochi minuti!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io è un abbreviatore di URL white label che crea collegamenti brevi su domini con marchio. Accorcia, personalizza e condividi gli URL brandizzati con il tuo pubblico.
Revue
getrevue.co
Costruisci un pubblico fedele. Revue consente a scrittori ed editori di inviare facilmente newsletter editoriali e di essere pagati.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Aggiungi pixel di retargeting, inviti all'azione personalizzati, domini personalizzati a qualsiasi collegamento che condividi, personalizza l'aspetto della miniatura del collegamento e retargetizza chiunque abbia fatto clic.
Radio.co
radio.co
Vuoi creare una stazione radio? Automatizza la tua programmazione, trasmetti in diretta e monitora gli ascoltatori da un'unica piattaforma facile da usare. Benvenuti su Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Prendi decisioni immobiliari più intelligenti e concludi più affari con l'intelligence sulla posizione e le informazioni sul traffico pedonale di Placer.ai.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops è una piattaforma di marketing virale e di riferimento per lanciare concorsi di classificazione, concorsi a premi, programmi di pre-lancio e di riferimento.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Collabora con ShareASale per entrare a far parte della nostra fidata rete di marketing di affiliazione. La nostra rete offre soluzioni di marketing per i nostri partner.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence è un servizio di influencer marketing che consente a brand e influencer di connettersi, collaborare e raggiungere i propri obiettivi.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer è il modo più economico, veloce e semplice per scoprire cosa sta realmente accadendo online.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter offre un'esperienza di scrittura pulita e diretta per le persone che non cercano report avanzati o funzionalità per le aziende.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
10 volte di podcast e contenuti video in 10 minuti. SummarAIze ripropone i tuoi contenuti audio e video in post social, contenuti e-mail, riepiloghi, citazioni e altro ancora coinvolgenti e condivisibili!
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
L'originale mercato dei nomi brandizzabili con oltre 100.000 nomi commerciali curati da esperti tra cui scegliere. Ottieni il dominio .com e un logo corrispondenti, oltre a consulenza gratuita sul branding da parte del nostro team.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Crea una lista d'attesa virale dei primi utenti. Risparmia tempo di lancio e ottieni più iscrizioni per il tuo prodotto in fase iniziale con liste d'attesa virali gamificate pre-lancio
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube è un software robusto, elegante e agile per l'analisi aziendale e la visualizzazione dei dati KPI, costruito con un cervello AI. Sappiamo tutti che non puoi gestire o scalare la tua attività in modo efficiente senza tenere d'occhio i tuoi KPI. Ma scavare nel tuo CRM e sfogliare i fogli di c...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool è una piattaforma di insight proprietaria che include un motore di sondaggio aziendale, test impliciti e una tecnologia webcam basata sull'intelligenza artificiale per il tracciamento oculare e la misurazione delle emozioni.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
Con il potente bot Telegram e l'app Web di Chainfuel, puoi proteggere automaticamente il tuo gruppo da spammer e truffatori, monitorare le metriche del tuo gruppo, coinvolgere e fidelizzare i tuoi utenti con pochi clic.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker è un potente software della piattaforma di gestione dei collegamenti che semplifica il processo di monitoraggio e ottimizzazione delle campagne di marketing. Il nostro software fornisce una dashboard centralizzata in cui puoi gestire facilmente tutti i tuoi collegamenti e monitorare ...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist è la piattaforma leader di location intelligence nel settore dei viaggi. Utilizziamo set di dati sulla posizione mobile per fornire informazioni utili sul comportamento dei consumatori, sulla quota competitiva, sull'efficacia dei media e sulle tendenze del mercato. Oltre 200 esperti di ma...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler è una piattaforma SaaS completa progettata per semplificare il processo di approvazione e collaborazione degli annunci per le agenzie creative. Con un'interfaccia intuitiva e una suite di potenti funzionalità, Adpiler semplifica il percorso dalla creazione dell'annuncio all'approvazione del ...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr è progettato per aiutare gli editori di newsletter a monetizzare i propri messaggi e-mail utilizzando il posizionamento di annunci mirati in base all'abbonato.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge è un software di inbound marketing che fornisce soluzioni di gestione dei lead con marketing intelligence per mantenere tutti i tuoi lead sulla buona strada.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees fornisce un portafoglio di tecnologie che estendono le competenze online esistenti e gli investimenti di un'organizzazione per lavorare anche su dispositivi mobili.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
Nell’ambiente competitivo odierno, per prosperare i brand necessitano di insight più rapidi, prodotti innovativi e marketing più inclusivo. La piattaforma AI brevettata di Vurvey riunisce tutto, il tutto alimentato dai tuoi clienti e dal tuo team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Migliora i tuoi contenuti esistenti: miglioramento basato sull'intelligenza artificiale in modo che le tue pagine web possano posizionarsi più in alto. Agisce come un coach SEO, analizza le pagine della concorrenza che superano le tue e poi ti fornisce dettagli esatti su come aggiornare le tue pagin...
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
App SaaS avanzata per la scoperta di affiliati basata sull'intelligenza artificiale per la gestione degli editori. La piattaforma fornisce un'analisi approfondita dei siti web degli editori, nonché informazioni e strumenti per il reclutamento di affiliati. L'apprendimento automatico all'interno dell...