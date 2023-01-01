Wolfgang's Music

Aplikasi Musik Wolfgang adalah cara terbaru dan terbaik untuk mengakses koleksi rekaman live terbesar di dunia pada perangkat seluler Anda. Jelajahi konser dan daftar putar kami yang dikurasi secara ahli yang menampilkan pemain terhebat di Rock, Jazz, Country, Blues, Folk, Pop, Hard Rock, Alternative, Hip Hop, Metal, Indie, dan banyak lagi dari 65 tahun terakhir. Sebagian daftar penampilnya antara lain AC/DC, Allman Brothers Band, Aretha Franklin, Alabama Shakes, B.B. King, The Band, The Beach Boys, Bill Evans, Billy Joel, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Carly Simon, Charles Mingus, Chicago , Chuck Berry, Perang Saudara, Bentrokan, Penyembuhan, Krim, Dave Brubeck, David Bowie, Dawes, Deerhunter, Dinosaur Jr., Dizzy Gillespie, Doc Watson, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Elliott Smith, Elvis Costello, Emmylou Harris , Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, Gary Clark Jr., Gene Krupa, Genesis, George Strait, George Jones, Grateful Dead, Green Day, Herbie Hancock, Ice Cube, Iron Maiden, James Taylor, Pesawat Jefferson, Jimi Hendrix, Joe Cocker, John Coltrane, John Lennon, The Kinks, Kiss, Kris Kristofferson, Lightin' Hopkins, Linda Ronstadt, Loretta Lynn, Los Lobos, Lou Reed, Louis Armstrong, The Lumineers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mahavishnu Orchestra, Megadeth, Merle Haggard, Metallica, Miles Davis, Mose Allison, Motorhead, Muddy Waters, Mumford and Sons, Neil Young, Ozzy Osbourne, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pink Floyd, The Police, Prince, Queen, R.E.M., Radiohead, The Ramones, Ray Charles, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Rolling Stones, The Roots, Run DMC, Rush, Salt-N-Pepa, Santana, Sarah Vaughan, The Sex Pistols, Sheryl Crow, Steely Dan, Steve Miller, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Stevie Wonder, Talking Heads, Tammy Wynette , Tito Puente, Tom Waits, Tony Bennett, Tori Amos, Menara Kekuasaan, Ty Seagall, Van Morrison, Warren Zevon, Laporan Cuaca, The Who, Wilco, Willie Nelson, Ya, ZZ Top. Daftar untuk mendapatkan streaming tanpa batas, daftar putar dan favorit khusus, dan banyak lagi melalui aplikasi.

Situs web: wolfgangs.com

