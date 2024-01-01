Switchbar is on Product Hunt with a limited 25% discount!

Situs web: thumb-crowd.com

ThumbCrowd is an empowering platform which facilitates businesses to build intelligent bots to interact with their customers through live chat on website, social media channels and applications. It also provides pre-built templates for businesses to get started. For your Ai/ML Bot, build a workflow in minutes & connect with your business communication channel. For answering basic FAQs, create your “Rule Based Bot” by simply using a seamless drag and drop option. How ThumbCrowd works? Step 1. Select a suitable pre-built bot from template or create a new bot for your business. Step 2.Design conversations. Train bot with your own data. Step 3.Connect your trained bot impeccably with the suitable business communication channel e.g. Facebook Messenger, SMS, Live Chat, WeChat, Viber, Line and more. ThumbCrowd interface (www.thumb-crowd.com) will guide you to develop and streamline the entire customer service process. You can train your Ai bots to communicate with customers in a humanly personal based coherent flow. Another feature of ThumbCrowd is combining chatbot solutions with various options for a better human interaction and comprehension. Get the balance right, and you’ll benefit from happier, more engaged customers.

Kategori:

Productivity
Perangkat Lunak Platform Bot

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan ThumbCrowd. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

