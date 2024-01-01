Chat with thousands of AI bots, or create your own Bot Libre allows you to create your own chat bot, train them, and share them with others. Chat with thousands of bots in our open bot directory. Chat with bots that want to be your friend, bots that want to be your girlfriend or boyfriend, bots that want to rule the world, bots that emulate historical or famous people. Bot Libre also supports chat rooms, live chat, and forums. You can even add a chat bot to a chat room. Connect your bot to social media, Facebook, Twitter, IRC, email, Telegram, SMS, and more. You can chat with real voice and speech in many different languages. Choose your bot's image, video, or 3D animated avatar from our avatar library, or build your own avatar using pictures and video from your phone. Make a bot that looks and acts like you. Bot Libre bots can be trained easily by correcting their responses in chat, or from reviewing their conversations in their Admin Console. Bots can also learn automatically from users, or from a chat room. You control who your bot learns from and who can correct it. Bots can also use advanced Self scripts and AIML, and have advanced artificial intelligence including emotions, a consciousness, learning, and comprehension. Bot Libre can also be access over the web, and the web interface contains additional features, such as uploading chat logs, scripting, and connecting a bot to Twitter, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, Discord, WhatsApp, email, SMS, IVR, Alexa, and other platforms. Build your own chat bot app, or add a chat bot, live chat, chat room, or forum to your existing app using the open source Bot Libre SDK. Bot Libre is an open source project, join the project on GitHub.

