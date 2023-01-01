tgndata’s Competitive Price analysis is an All-inclusive premium complete suite that covers all of the 4 main axes of online competition, monitoring in real-time the eCommerce market and the competitors/resellers each company has. Segment your competitors’ data into detailed charts with our pricing intelligence solution & determine how competitive your store is with respect to the market. Monitor prices, availability & shipping, 24/7 directly from your competitor web shops. Any market, language & currency. Our Dynamic Pricing Solution allows you to modify the prices of your products through a rules-based process that makes these changes easier. We take into account your acquisition price, the prices in your catalog, the number of existing competitors for each of your products, as well as the availability of stock. With this information, the price for each of your products is calculated based on the competition and your own pre-established rules. With all this information is that dynamic price optimization is not only possible, but a great way to always have the best prices. Thanks to the set of repricing rules, you will be able to increase the sales volume of your e-commerce as well as improve the rotation of those products that previously did not have an attractive price for your customers. Additionally, by analyzing the full product online range of your competitors and comparing it to yours, you can understand where your assortment needs optimization, what are the strategic partnerships of your competitors and how your assortment stands against theirs. The competition data you get is structured per category, already mapped to your categories, and you will be able to see the entry-exit retail price of each category, the number of products in your competitors’ assortment, how many products you have in common, and which are actually the common products. Another important but time-consuming part is the monitoring of the promotional channels of the competition. With Competitive analysis, you can automate monitoring of all your competitors’ advertising channels as Newsletters – Brochures – e-Flyers. Get instant notification when a Newsletter is sent, and get all content pre-edited with your Prices & SKUs printed on top of each promo, Excel reports, and promotions history.

Situs web: tgndata.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan tgndata. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.