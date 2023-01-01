Price Edge

PriceEdge is a price optimization & management software used for advanced price setting in various industries. The tool helps you find price improvement opportunities, measure price effectiveness, and provides a clear overview of the pricing impact over time through its built-in or custom reports. Benefits: - can be implemented fast; - fully documented; - this tool can be used stand-alone or be integrated with your ERP, CRM, PDM, and web shops; - AI capabilities are ready to be added on Having all the significant data in one tool: costs, sales, price history, customer history, competitor prices, etc. you are able to perform extensive profit and margin analysis and you will make the best decision on your next pricing strategy.

