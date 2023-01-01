pretix is a highly sophisticated ticketing software that is all-in-one: Online shop, box office and ticket outlets with focus on privacy and security. pretix offers full multi-language capabilities, is highly adaptable to your event and extensible with plug-ins and through a REST API. Our software has been successfully used for conferences, festivals, concerts, shows, exhibitions, workshops, and more all around the world. Our pricing - 2.5% of sales excluding payment providers - is risk-free and completely transparent.

