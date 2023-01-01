pretix
WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.
Situs web: pretix.eu
Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk pretix di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.
Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.
Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.
pretix is a highly sophisticated ticketing software that is all-in-one: Online shop, box office and ticket outlets with focus on privacy and security. pretix offers full multi-language capabilities, is highly adaptable to your event and extensible with plug-ins and through a REST API. Our software has been successfully used for conferences, festivals, concerts, shows, exhibitions, workshops, and more all around the world. Our pricing - 2.5% of sales excluding payment providers - is risk-free and completely transparent.
Kategori:
Situs web: pretix.eu
Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan pretix. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.