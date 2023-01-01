Eventleaf
Situs web: eventleaf.com
Eventleaf is an event management software created by California-based Jolly Technologies. It is intended for all event types (conferences, fundraisers, meetings, trade shows, trainings, workshops) of all sizes. With the desktop platform and mobile applications, event organisers can build event websites with speaker profiles and add agenda information, register attendees, conduct surveys, send and track invitations, print event badges.
