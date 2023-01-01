WebCatalog

Cvent

Cvent

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: cvent.com

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Cvent di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities

Kategori:

Business
Event Management Platforms

Situs web: cvent.com

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Cvent. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Airmeet

Airmeet

airmeet.com

Whova

Whova

whova.com

WebinarNinja

WebinarNinja

webinarninja.com

Hubilo

Hubilo

hubilo.com

Webex Events

Webex Events

socio.events

EventBookings

EventBookings

eventbookings.com

Worksup

Worksup

worksup.com

Jelajahi

WebCatalog Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.