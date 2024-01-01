WebCatalog

Posh AI

Posh AI

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: posh.ai

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Posh AI di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Posh is a venture backed conversational AI company that spun out of MIT's AI lab in 2018. We are committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. We transform how financial services companies connect with their customers and automate contact center workflow. Our AI platform spans messaging and voice channels.

Kategori:

Productivity
Perangkat Lunak Asisten Virtual Cerdas

Situs web: posh.ai

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Posh AI. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Relevance AI

Relevance AI

relevanceai.com

Sendbird

Sendbird

sendbird.com

Comm10

Comm10

comm100.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

cogram

cogram

cogram.com

Oct8ne

Oct8ne

oct8ne.com

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

Clickatell

Clickatell

clickatell.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

Eightfold AI

Eightfold AI

eightfold.ai

Teneo Developers

Teneo Developers

developers.teneo.ai

Retell AI

Retell AI

retellai.com

HSBC

HSBC

hsbc.com

Omni Intelligence

Omni Intelligence

omniintelligence.online

CodeBaby

CodeBaby

codebaby.com

Flip CX

Flip CX

flipcx.com

BOTNATION AI

BOTNATION AI

botnation.ai

NatWest

NatWest

natwest.com

Undetectable AI

Undetectable AI

undetectable.ai

Mosaicx

Mosaicx

mosaicx.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Jelajahi

Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.