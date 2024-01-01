Posh AI
Situs web: posh.ai
Posh is a venture backed conversational AI company that spun out of MIT's AI lab in 2018. We are committed to democratizing access to banking and accelerating the responsible adoption of AI for financial institutions, transforming how they serve their communities and employees. We transform how financial services companies connect with their customers and automate contact center workflow. Our AI platform spans messaging and voice channels.
