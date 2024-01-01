MarkovML
Situs web: markovml.com
At MarkovML, our mission is to empower enterprises to harness the transformative power of their data through AI and boost their business growth. We empower knowledge workers with no-code AI tools, freeing them to focus on strategic tasks. Our collaborative, purpose-built, data-centric platform enables deeper insights, automated workflows, and responsible decision-making for faster goal achievement and GenAI adoption.
