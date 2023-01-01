WebCatalog

MICE Operations

MICE Operations offers powerful online event planning and management software for event venues, catering companies, and event professionals. Event planning – Don't worry about Word documents, emails and finding information in different places. MICE offers confidence with one perfect overview of all your event information, planning and documents. Booking widget – With our booking widget on your website you're available for event requests 24/7 and the client can put together the event she's looking for. And once it's in your inbox, it's a matter of minutes before your (digital) proposal is ready. Invoicing – MICE allows you to send an invoice for an event in just a few clicks, looking just the way you want and making invoicing a breeze. It's built especially for events and hospitality, with native support for multiple VAT rates per product. Messages – MICE keeps track of all communication between you and your client or colleagues, making sure you can be confident that the event is organised just the way it should be. CRM – MICE isn't just planning software. It's top sales software too, and it provides all the features you require of a modern CRM, specifically tailored to the needs of event professionals.

Kategori:

Entertainment
Event Planning Software

