Lets.events is a hassle free guest list management and check-in tool for event planners that boosts public participation. We provide the most intuitive and user friendly guest management tool for events of any size. Participants can be added manually, via excel import or event shared links on social medias. After the events all the guests are organized as contacts and reports are generated to better understand how your guests engage with your events. You can use your contacts on lead nurturing or marketing campaigns. Get to know more at http://content.lets.events/overview

