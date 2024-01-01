WebCatalog

Kenyt

Kenyt

WebCatalog Desktop belum diinstal? Unduh WebCatalog Desktop.

Gunakan App Web

Situs web: kenyt.ai

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan app desktop untuk Kenyt di WebCatalog Desktop untuk Mac, Windows, Linux.

Jalankan app di jendela bebas gangguan dengan banyak peningkatan.

Kelola dan beralih di antara beberapa akun dan app dengan mudah tanpa beralih peramban.

Kenyt.AI's product is a conversational customer engagement platform, helping businesses to deeply engage with their customers through a high quality human-like experience. Kenyt Chatbots and Voicebots support multiple languages and produce superior customer engagement because of its advanced AI engine with 95% accuracy, which is way higher than the industry average. The system consists of multiple reusable workflows, like choosing an item on an ecommerce portal, processing payments, booking appointment, etc. and at the same time creating a permanent back-channel for marketing through messaging apps. As computing moves from touch/typing to chat & voice over next few years, Kenyt.AI with its deep conversational and workflow intelligence is best positioned to provide a high quality conversational experience to businesses globally, capitalizing on the market opportunity of upwards of $5B/annum. Founding team comes from IIT Roorkee and IIT Mumbai each having 15 years of relevant industry experience.

Kategori:

Business
Perangkat Lunak Asisten Virtual Cerdas

Situs web: kenyt.ai

Penafian: WebCatalog tidak berafiliasi, berasosiasi, diotorisasi, didukung oleh atau dengan cara apa pun secara resmi berhubungan dengan Kenyt. Semua produk, logo, dan merek adalah hak kekayaan masing-masing pemiliknya.

Alternatif

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Botpress

Botpress

botpress.com

Genesys Cloud

Genesys Cloud

genesys.com

Haptik

Haptik

haptik.ai

MarketingBlocks

MarketingBlocks

marketingblocks.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

yellow.ai

LivePerson

LivePerson

liveperson.com

Upsy Shopping

Upsy Shopping

upsyshopping.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Marvin

Marvin

heymarvin.com

Curious Thing

Curious Thing

curiousthing.io

Gladly

Gladly

gladly.com

Anda mungkin juga suka

Clarabridge Engage

Clarabridge Engage

engagor.com

SmartMessage

SmartMessage

smartmessage.com

Sparkposh

Sparkposh

sparkposh.com

Meya

Meya

meya.ai

Amio

Amio

amio.io

Gainsight PX

Gainsight PX

aptrinsic.com

VMEdu

VMEdu

vmedu.com

Fotaflo

Fotaflo

fotaflo.com

VooV Meeting

VooV Meeting

voovmeeting.com

1World Online

1World Online

welcome.1worldonline.com

CBOT

CBOT

cbot.ai

Acquire

Acquire

acquire.io

Jelajahi

Desktop

Dukungan

Perusahaan

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.